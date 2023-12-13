U.S. Marines Bronze Medal on Sale December 14

The U.S. Marines Bronze Medal, part of the Armed Forces Medals Program, will be available for direct purchase from the United States Mint starting at noon Eastern on December 14, 2023. The bronze version of the silver medal has a diameter of 1.5″ (38.1 mm). It consists of 95% pure copper and 5% zinc.

The obverse design features three Marines armed with M4 rifles just after an amphibious landing. While two marines walk over a hill, another Marine hides in the grass to provide cover. At sea in the distance, a U.S. warship can be seen over the third Marine’s shoulder. Inscriptions on this side of the medal include U.S. MARINE CORPS and EVERY MARINE A RIFLEMAN. Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Emily Damstra designed the obverse, and U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted it.

The reverse design features the Marine Corps Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem surrounded by a border of rope. HONOR, COURAGE, and COMMITMENT, the core values of the Marine Corps, are inscribed clockwise along the top of the side. The Marines’ famous motto SEMPER FIDELIS (“Always Faithful”) is inscribed counterclockwise along the bottom. AIP artist Laurie J. Musser designed the reverse, and United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted it.

The initial retail price of the U.S. Marines Bronze Medal is $20 USD. “Remind Me” alerts can be set up on the Mint’s product page here (product code MMCS2). You can browse the Mint’s complete selection of Armed Forces medals and other medallic products here.

Armed Forces Silver Medals can be purchased through the United States Mint Product Subscription Program. Much like a magazine subscription, the program gives customers the peace of mind of being able to receive automatic shipments of products in a qualifying series. Product shipments continue until the customer cancels their enrollment; click on the link above to learn more.

