Public Law 94-179 – Chuck Yeager Congressional Silver Medal

Chuck Yeager Congressional Silver Medal. Image: Smithsonian Institution / CoinWeek.
Chuck Yeager Congressional Silver Medal. Image: Smithsonian Institution: Inventory #A1987024500  / CoinWeek.

Passed on December 23, 1975, Public Law 94-179 (PDF link) authorized the striking of a Congressional silver medal to honor renowned U.S. test pilot Chuck Yeager.

Legislative Text:

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled. That the President of the United States is hereby authorized to present, on behalf of Congress, to Brigadier General Charles E. Yeager, United States Air Force, an appropriate silver medal, equivalent to a noncombat Medal of Honor, for contributing immeasurably to aerospace science by risking his life in piloting the XS-1 research airplane faster than the speed of sound on October 14, 1947. For such purpose, the Secretary of the Treasury is authorized and directed to cause to be struck a silver medal with suitable emblems, devices, and inscriptions to be determined by the Secretary of the Air Force subject to the approval of the Secretary of the Treasury. There is hereby authorized to be appropriated the sum of $5,500 for this purpose.

SEC 2. The Secretary of the Treasury shall cause duplicates in bronze of such medal to be coined and sold, under such regulations as he may prescribe, at a price sufficient to cover the cost thereof (including labor), and the appropriations used in carrying out the provisions of this section shall be reimbursed out of the proceeds of such sale.

* * *

