Rare 1852 Wass Molitor $5 Gold Coin in Stack’s Bowers August 2024 Showcase Auction

1852 Wass Molitor $5 Gold, PCGS VF35 CAC. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

By Christopher MaisanoNumismatist, Stack’s Bower Galleries ……
Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present our first offering of a 1852 Wass, Molitor & Co. $5 (Lot 3543) since 2008 – which is not surprising given the rarity of this lowest denomination gold coin produced by that firm. It is thoroughly PQ for the PCGS grade of VF35 (in an old green holder) and has received a gold CAC sticker. The surfaces are rich honey-orange with tinges of light olive and pale silver. The overall detail is bold and there is considerable mint luster remaining, making it is easy for us to imagine an EF grade for this coin. Some light handling marks and even fainter hairlines are noted, the latter not readily evident at all angles. The appearance is quite smooth for the type, and the eye appeal is strong. Prior to CAC submission, we were blown away by how extremely under-graded this specimen was.

It is the first example of the issue to receive a gold CAC sticker.

There are just five examples graded numerically finer at PCGS. It is also worth noting that it hails from the same cabinet as the record-setting 1860 Mormon $5. K-6. Rarity-5+. AU50 (PCGS). CAC. CMQ. OGH. The originality, quality, and eye appeal of the old pioneer gold found in this collection is unrivaled. With unique CAC Gold approval at the PCGS VF35 level, the offered coin is also a contender for Condition Census. It is a major California Gold Rush-era rarity that is sure to sell for a strong premium.

