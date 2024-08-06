PNG Honors Ron Drzewucki With 2024 Abe Kosoff Founders Award

Ron Drzewucki, a long-time dealer and now President of CAC Grading, is the 2024 recipient of the highest honor given by the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG): the Abe Kosoff Founders Award. The annual award, anmed after legendary coin dealer Abraham “Abe” Kosoff, is presented in recognition of lifelong dedication to the entire numismatic community.

“The Kosoff Award is named after PNG’s Founding President who spearheaded the 1955 launch of the organization,” explained PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum. “I’ve been friends and doing business with Ron Drzewucki since 1990 and personally witnessed his decades-long commitment to the hobby from his early days as a vest-pocket dealer to his leadership role as one of the top numismatists in the country. He has been a consistent flag-bearer of PNG’s ethical standards. To be a friend or business associate of Ron is to know you have someone you can always trust and depend on no matter the circumstances.”

PNG officials announced that award and others during presentations on August 5, 2024 on the eve of the annual American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

“The PNG publicly recognizes outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession by honoring deserving recipients with prestigious awards,” said PNG President James Sego who served as Chairman of the 2024 PNG Awards Committee.

Below are this year’s other awards and recipients.

Sol Kaplan Award: Michael Fuljenz and attorney Gary Linthicum of Universal Coin & Bullion; Paul Sandler of Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)/Certified Collectibles Group (CCG); and United States Postal Service (USPS) Postal Inspector Ozzie Fong for their joint efforts and contributions in combating crimes against the numismatic community. Their determined work led to the arrest of a Beaumont, Texas postal service employee accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of rare coins and precious metal bullion coins from the mail.

Robert Friedberg Award: Numismatic researcher and CoinWeek contributor Roger W. Burdette for his reference book, Saudi Gold and Other Tales from the Mint (Seneca Mill Press, 2023).

Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award: Former PNG President Ronald Gillio of Stack’s Bowers Galleries for his years of extraordinary service to the numismatic community.

Significant Contribution Award: David Vagi, Numismatic Guaranty Company Ancients Director and Finalizer, for exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG, the profession, and the hobby.

Art Kagin Ambassador Award: Seth Chandler of Witter Coin for distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill.

PNG leaders named Paul Nugget as a Lifetime Member, an honor specifically bestowed by vote of the PNG Board of Directors. Recognition was given to four dealers for their 50 years each of PNG membership: Larry Hanks, Richard Lobel, William Youngerman, and Stanley Zurawski. PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum was honored for 25 years of membership.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about PNG, the Abe Kosoff Award, or any of the other 2024 awards, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.

