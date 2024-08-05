Liberty Seated Half Dime, Stars and Drapery (1838-1859) | CoinWeek

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



In late 1840, the United States Mint engaged Robert Ball Hughes, an engraver originally from London, England, for the purpose of modifying Chief Engraver Christian Gobrecht’s Liberty Seated designs already in use. Hughes made Liberty and the rock she sits upon smaller, positioning the legs at a slightly different angle. Her arms and body are stockier, though her head appears to have shrunk. There are fewer folds in her clothing and it is draped differently – including the identifying extra cloth below the elbow and a higher neckline. The Union shield at Liberty’s side, in front of the rock, was formerly tilted back at an angle but Hughes made it nearly vertical. The Liberty cap is also smaller.

The reverse has the same design elements as before but with larger text and a fuller wreath. Of course, some of these details are difficult to discern on the diminutive Stars and Drapery Liberty Seated Half Dime.

In 1853, to stop precious metal speculation, Congress ordered a slight reduction of the weight of America’s subsidiary silver coinage. To help the public identify coins of the new weight standard, the Mint added arrowheads on each side of the date. The Liberty Seated Half Dime, With Arrows is a popularly-collected subtype of the Liberty Seated design. From this point on, the design continued unchanged until 1859.

How Much Is the Liberty Seated Half Dime With Stars Worth?

Several hundred circulation strike Liberty Seated, Stars and Drapery Half Dimes have been certified for most dates, including a few Prooflike pieces. Prices are moderate for many dates up to Premium Gem but expensive finer than that. Higher-priced issues include 1840-O Drapery, 1842-O, 1844-O, 1846, 1849-O, and 1853-O No Arrows, all of which are expensive as About Uncirculated or finer. The 1846 and 1853-O No Arrows are expensive as XF/AU and finer. Cameo and Deep Cameo/Ultra Cameo Proofs have been certified, a few more for the later dates of the type.

All Proof issues from 1840 through 1855 are expensive, becoming very expensive as Select Proof and finer; Proof issues from 1854 and 1855 are about half the price of the earlier years. Prices drop for 1856 Proof pieces (though still expensive as near-Gem and finer) and drop again for 1858 and 1859 issues (though expensive as Gem and finer).

In-Depth Date Analysis by CoinWeek Notes

Exclusive Coverage on CoinWeek

Classic U.S. coin expert and CoinWeek contributor Greg Reynolds discusses the With Stars, With Drapery Liberty Seated Half Dime in the two articles above, replete with collecting tips and strategies.

Design

Obverse:

A full-length representation of Liberty wears long, flowing robes and is seated on a rock, head turned back to her right. Her left arm is bent and holds a pole topped by a Liberty cap. The right arm extends down at her side, hand supporting a Union shield across which is a slightly curved banner displaying the word LIBERTY. The date is centered at the bottom, below the rock upon which Liberty rests. Inside denticles along the raised rim, 13 stars form a partial circle: seven to the left of Liberty, one between Liberty’s head and the Liberty cap, and five to the right. From 1853 through 1855, an arrow was added to each side of the date to indicate a reduced coin weight. The arrows were removed in 1856 and left off through the end of this type in 1859.

Reverse:

The reverse has a concentric circle formed by the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, broken at the bottom by the ribbon that ties the ends of two laurel branches. The branches form another circle inside the text (though the ends are slightly separated at the top) and in the center is the denomination HALF DIME, each word on a separate line. A circle of denticles lies inside the raised rim. Stars and Drapery Half Dimes were produced at Philadelphia (each year) and New Orleans (1840-1842, 1844, 1848-1859); the O mintmark is located below DIME and above the bows of the ribbon.

Edge:

The edge of the With Stars, With Drapery Liberty Seated Half Dime is reeded.

Varieties

Several varieties are known, including 1844/1844, 1845/1845; 1848 Medium and Large Date; 1849 9 Over 6 and 9 Over 8; 1853-1855 Arrows at Date; 1858 Repunched High Date and Over Inverted Date; and other, more minor die variations.

Coin Specifications

Liberty Seated Half Dime, Stars and Drapery Years of Issue: 1838-59 Mintage (Circulation): High: 13,210,000 (1853); Low: 27,000 (1846) Mintage (Proof): High: 800 (1859, estimated); Low: 5 (1853 Arrows at Date, estimated) Alloy: 90% silver, 10% copper Weight: ±15.5 g Diameter: ±1.34 mm (1840-1853); 1.24 (1853-1859) Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, from a Thomas Sully drawing | modified by Robert Ball Hughes and James B. Longacre REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht

* * *

Additional References

Bowers, Q. David. The Experts Guide to Collecting & Investing in Rare Coins. Whitman Publishing.

–. A Guide Book of United States Type Coins. Whitman Publishing.

Breen, Walter. Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of U.S. Coins. Doubleday.

Guth, Ron, and Jeff Garrett. United States Coinage: A Study by Type. Whitman Publishing.

Taxay, Don. The U.S. Mint and Coinage. Arco Publishing.

Yeoman, R.S., and Jeff Garrett (editor). The Official Red Book: A Guide Book of United States Coins. Whitman Publishing.



* * *