United States Mint 2024-S American Silver Eagle 1oz Proof Coin Available August 7

The United States Mint will accept orders for 2024 American Eagle Silver Proof coins minted at its San Francisco facility beginning on August 7 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sale, subject to availability.

American Eagle Silver Proof coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Silver bullion coins. Minted since 1986, these coins were updated in 2021 with a refreshed obverse and a completely redesigned reverse to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its counterpart minted at the West Point facility, the obverse of the San Francisco-minted coin features Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty mid-stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and detail that include the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The reverse features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Emily Damstra created the design that retired Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

In addition to the enhanced design details on the obverse and the redesigned reverse, the American Eagle Silver Coins include a reeded edge variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world.

The 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof (S) Coin is priced at $95. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2024-one-ounce-silver-proof-coin-24EM.html (product code 24EM).

* * *