Over $2.7 Million in Physical Bitcoin in Stack’s Bowers August 2024 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to announce the Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency session of their August 2024 Global Showcase Auction. Featured are more than 100 crypto lots that span from the classic Casascius, Lealana, and BTCC series to more modern collector favorites by Polymerbit, Alpen Coin, Denarium, 1HoDLCLUB, Satori, Rarity Check, Caribbean Treasures, and other creators. These lots boast a combined face value of over 40 BTC, currently equivalent to more than $2.7 million. The session is now posted on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website for pre-bidding; live bidding will begin on Monday, August 12 at 4PM PDT (7PM EDT). Winning bidders can also pay with Bitcoin via BitPay.

This sale is highlighted by an incredible 2011 Casascius 25 Bitcoin, which represents the live auction debut for the type. It was acquired directly from Mike Caldwell, the creator of the Casascius series, and has been cherished in a private collection ever since. It is one of only three graded by PCGS and carries a current face value of approximately $1.7 million.

This 25 Bitcoin is accompanied by many other treasures from the historic Casascius series. Among these is a 2013 1 Bitcoin in silver, which is the exact variety that was presented to Donald Trump by David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, at the recent Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville. Also included is a rare “Gold Rim” 1 Bitcoin in silver, as well as a comprehensive set of brass 0.5 and 1 Bitcoin pieces including the prized 2011 “Error” variety. Within the Non-Loaded category, this series is highlighted by a redeemed 2011 25 Bitcoin and an extremely rare unfunded 2011 “Storage” Bar.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale also presents an impressive offering of coins from the BTCC series created by famed bitcoin entrepreneur Bobby Lee. Featured is a complete 6-coin set of the 2016 Poker Chip types as well as a range of denominations from the V Series struck in titanium including the 0.1 Bitcoin, 0.5 Bitcoin, and 1 Bitcoin.

Also included in the Non-Loaded category is a redeemed 2016 BTCC 5 Bitcoin which represents the first auction appearance of the issue.

The Lealana series is represented by a wide range of types from the classic 2013 issues (such as rare 0.1 Bitcoin pieces in silver and an unfunded “Gold B” 1 Bitcoin) to modern favorites like the Grim Reaper and King Kam issues. This is also perhaps the firm’s most exciting selection of crypto banknotes from the Polymerbit series, with 20 lots that include rare conference and meet-up notes as well as unique pre-production notes, test specimens, and uncut sheets.

With over 40 BTC presented across more than 100 crypto lots, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2024 crypto sale is poised to be a truly landmark event for this new collectible category. If you have any questions on the August sale or the category in general, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at [email protected] or (800) 566-2580.

The firm is now accepting crypto consignments to their November and January crypto sales.

