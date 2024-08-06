CAC Coin Grading

HomeWorld CoinsMike Byers Mint Error News – 1977 Canada Silver Jubilee $100 Coin...

Mike Byers Mint Error News – 1977 Canada Silver Jubilee $100 Coin on 50 Cents Planchet

Mike Byers
By Mike Byers
1977 Canada Jubilee $100 Struck on Silver. Image: Mike Byers / CoinWeek.
1977 Canada Jubilee $100 Struck on Silver. Image: Mike Byers / CoinWeek.

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

1977 Canada Silver Jubilee $100

Struck on 8.1 gram 50c Planchet

(Regular Issue Struck In Gold)

PCGS PR 67 Deep Cameo

Unique

* * *

This unique 1977 $100 Canadian Silver Jubilee error coin was struck on a Canadian 50c planchet with a weight of 8.1 grams, a diameter of 27.13 mm, and a thickness of 1.93 mm. This is likely an intentionally made unique mint error.

The Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II marked the 25th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952. To commemorate this special event, the Royal Canadian Mint struck the $100 Canadian coin in 1977 with a composition of .917 gold. It was struck in Proof and issued in an official Canadian government presentation box. It has a weight of 16.965 grams, a diameter of 27 mm, and is 2.2 mm thick.

1977 Canada Jubilee $100 Struck on Silver. Image: Mike Byers.
1977 Canada Jubilee $100 Struck on Silver. Image: Mike Byers.

This is one of the most spectacular coins ever released by the Royal Canadian Mint. It is certified by PCGS as “Struck on 8.1 gram 50c Planchet.” It is the only known Canadian $100 off-metal struck on a Canadian 50c planchet. The only other Canadian $100 off-metal known was struck on a platinum planchet.

It is incredible that this dramatic error coin and unique off-metal striking of the 1977 Silver Jubilee $100 was discovered and subsequently sent to PCGS for authentication and grading. It is in Gem Proof condition. This unique Proof off-metal striking rivals any major United States Mint error in rarity, prestige, and value.

 

Mike Byers Mint Error News

* * *

Mike Byers
Mike Byershttps://minterrornews.com/
Mike Byers is the Owner, Publisher and Editor of Mint Error News Magazine and the Mint Error News website that was founded in 2003. In 2009, Mike Byers published his first book, World's Greatest Mint Errors, which received the NLG Award for Best World Coin Book.
Previous article
Rare 1852 Wass Molitor $5 Gold Coin in Stack’s Bowers August 2024 Showcase Auction

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

L and C Shop Now

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions