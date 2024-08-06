Mike Byers Mint Error News – 1977 Canada Silver Jubilee $100 Coin on 50 Cents Planchet

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

1977 Canada Silver Jubilee $100

Struck on 8.1 gram 50c Planchet

(Regular Issue Struck In Gold)

PCGS PR 67 Deep Cameo

Unique

This unique 1977 $100 Canadian Silver Jubilee error coin was struck on a Canadian 50c planchet with a weight of 8.1 grams, a diameter of 27.13 mm, and a thickness of 1.93 mm. This is likely an intentionally made unique mint error.

The Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II marked the 25th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952. To commemorate this special event, the Royal Canadian Mint struck the $100 Canadian coin in 1977 with a composition of .917 gold. It was struck in Proof and issued in an official Canadian government presentation box. It has a weight of 16.965 grams, a diameter of 27 mm, and is 2.2 mm thick.

This is one of the most spectacular coins ever released by the Royal Canadian Mint. It is certified by PCGS as “Struck on 8.1 gram 50c Planchet.” It is the only known Canadian $100 off-metal struck on a Canadian 50c planchet. The only other Canadian $100 off-metal known was struck on a platinum planchet.

It is incredible that this dramatic error coin and unique off-metal striking of the 1977 Silver Jubilee $100 was discovered and subsequently sent to PCGS for authentication and grading. It is in Gem Proof condition. This unique Proof off-metal striking rivals any major United States Mint error in rarity, prestige, and value.



