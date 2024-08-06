1847-D Liberty Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



Winter 9-M. The Dahlonega Mint improved the quality of its coinage with the 1847-D Liberty Head Quarter Eagle. Three die pairs were sent to the Georgia branch mint, but Doug Winter, a leading gold coin dealer, author, and expert, has identified only one variety for the issue. A total of 15,784 examples were struck.

Mint State examples show a raised curved mark on Lady Liberty’s cheek to the right of the nostril and the “847” of the date has been recut. As the obverse die state progresses, the recutting of the “8” becomes indiscernible. There is a die scratch from star two to star three. On the reverse die, the D mintmark touches the branch and sits over the arrow fletching. This reverse die was reused to strike Dahlonega Liberty Head Quarter Eagles through 1859.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

In David Akers’ United States Gold Coins, An Analysis of Auction Records, Volume I (1975), the gold coin expert estimated a surviving population of 54 pieces. Akers’ estimate was wildly off. As of August 2024, CAC, NGC, and PCGS report a combined total of 349 grading events (granted, some percentage of this represents crossovers and resubmissions).

In Mint State, the leading services report 44 grading events. We’ve located modern sales records of eight examples in the MS62 to MS65 grade range. Interestingly, only one Mint State example has received CAC’s “green bean” through August 2024 and none have been encapsulated in the CAC holder.

Top Population: PCGS MS64 (1, 8/2024). NGC MS65 (1, 8/2024), and CAC MS62 (1:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

NGC MS65 #302712-016: Leon Farmer Collection; Hancock and Harwell; “Dukes Creek Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 7, 2006, Lot 1504 – $74,750. Finest known. Possibly finest Dahlonega Mint Liberty Head Quarter Eagle. Tiny tick between the two lowest curls. Tiny tick in the right obverse field to the right of the bun. On the reverse, there is a tine tick below the eagle’s right wing.

As NGC MS63 #1293449-025. “The Ashland City Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2003, Lot 4680 – $17,250. ASHLAND CITY on insert; “The Baltimore Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, October 14, 2011, Lot 4663 – $18,400. Reholdered. As PCGS MS63 #26601673. Imaged on PCGS CoinFacts. NGC MS62+ CAC #3655522-001: As PCGS MS62 #5549751. Heritage Auctions, August 13, 1999, Lot 7647 – $11,212.50. Chestatee Collection on insert. As NGC MS62+ CAC #3655522-001. Stack’s Bowers, November 1, 2022, Lot 5073 – $24,000. Crossed to NGC, where it upgraded by 1/2 point. Only CAC-approved Mint State coin for the date when offered. Small gouge to the right of the lip and another between 8 and 4. Stars and date are brightly outlined. Small curved scratch to the left of star 12. Coin’s fields and interior somewhat darker/subdued. Similar coloration on the reverse.

* * *

1847-D Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1847 Denomination: Two Dollars and Fifty Cents (USD) Mintmark: D (Dahlonega) Mintage: 15,784 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 4.18 g Diameter: 18.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

* * *