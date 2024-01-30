CAC Green Bean : What Does It Say About My Coin?

(n.) Slang.

The term “green bean” is a colloquial name for the small green holographic sticker affixed on certified coin holders by Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC). A green bean’s presence on the front of a coin holder designates that CAC believes the coin is a strong example of the type for the grade on the label and that the coin is accurately graded in the first place. For some coins that the company believes are not only strong for but actually exceed the grade specified on the label, CAC will affix a gold holographic sticker instead.

