Rotated Alignment – A Variety of Error Coin

The term “rotated alignment” refers to a type of mint error and describes the alignment of a coin that has been struck by dies that were rotated in variance to the standard orientation (180 degrees for coins produced by the United States Mint). In many instances, the greater the degree of alignment rotation, the more sought after the piece is by error collectors. Some die marriages are well-known to be struck with rotated dies. In the 1830s, several U.S. coin types were struck with rotated dies to preserve die life.

