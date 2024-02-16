Fr. 1700. Dubbed the “King of the Small Size Currency Notes”, the Series of 1933 $10 Silver Certificate (Fr. 1700) is very rare. Out of a total of 216,000 notes printed, 60,000 were destroyed and only 156,000 were issued. Today, there are only about 100 specimens surviving in all grades.

Clusters of Uncirculated examples fall in one of two ranges: 00000020s to 00000030s and 00023510s to 00023530s. One note, A00000030A, has been certified as having been cut from Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) sheet. This may explain the sequences.

The Series 1933 $10 Silver Certificate features the signatures of Treasurer of the United States William Alexander Julian and Secretary of the Treasury William H. Woodin. The text PAYABLE IN SILVER COIN TO BEARER ON DEMAND would later be changed to read PAYABLE IN SILVER TO BEARER ON DEMAND.

Notable Specimens of the Series 1933 $10 Silver Certificate

Top Population: PCGS Banknote 67 (1, 2/2024). PMG 67 EPQ (2, 2/2024)

PCGS Banknote 67PPQ, A00000027A, Cert# 45797488: Ex: Mid-Continent Collection, previously PCGS Currency 66PPQ, Cert# 80383989, sold by Heritage Auctions (as PCGS 66EPQ), April 26, 2013, lot 18198, $35,250; sold by Stack’s Bowers (as PCGS 66EPQ), November 9, 2017, lot 20441, $66,000; sold by Stack’s Bowers, March 23, 2023, lot 20440, $99,000.

PMG 67EPQ, A00023517A, Cert# 1624303-001: Sold by Stack's Bowers, August 10, 2016, lot 10408, $105,750.

CGA 67, A00000028A, #0008907: Sold by Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2004, lot 18017, $23,000.

PMG 66EPQ, A00000088A, Cert# 1993560-001: Sold by Heritage Auctions (as CGA 67), May 17, 2002, lot 1063, $21,850; sold by Heritage Auctions (as CGA 67) May 6, 2005, lot 15474, $24,725; sold by Heritage Auctions, January 14, 2022, lot 21149, $50,400.

PCGS Currency 66PPQ, A00000088A, Cert# 59031576: Ex: Joel R. Anderson Collection, sold by Stack's Bowers, August 16, 2018, lot 11131, $48,000.

PMG 66EPQ, A00023531A, Cert# 1180067-002: Sold by Stack's Bowers, July 2015, lot 3438, $60,000.

PCGS Currency 65PPQ, A00023530A, Cert# 59040147: sold by Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2019, $26,400.

PCGS Currency 65PPQ, A00000099A, Cert# 80235233: Sold by Heritage Auctions, May 1, 2009, lot 13823, $27,600.

PMG 65EPQ, A00023502A, Cert# 2019826-010: Sold by Stack's Bowers, August 24, 2022, lot 20411, $38,400.

PMG 65EPQ, A00023506A, Cert# 1015696-001: Offered by Stack's Bowers, November 12, 2020, lot 7153, $21,000 reserve not met; sold by Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2021, lot 22124, $26,400.

PMG 65EPQ, A00000999A, Cert# 1073892-008: Holder denotes "great embossing", ex: Thomas M. Flynn Collection, offered by Heritage Auctions, April 18, 2008, $34,500; sold by Stack's Bowers, January 5, 2018, lot 22223, $32,400.

PCGS Currency 64PPQ, A00023510A, Cert# 80634719: Sold by Stack's Bowers, August 24, 2022, lot 20412, $22,200.

PMG 64EPQ, A00000030A, "Cut from BEP Sheet", Cert# 1620064-001: Sold by Stack's Bowers, same grade, holder unknown, August 7, 2012, lot 7736, $22,325, sold by Stack's Bowers, April 7, 2022, lot 20225, $22,800.

PMG 64EPQ, A00000888A, Cert# 5011745-001: Sold by Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2020, lot 22211, $21,000.

PMG 64EPQ, A00023529A, Cert# 1074919-003: Sold by Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2011, lot 16034, $17,250.

