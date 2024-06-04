Stack’s Bowers Appoints John Kraljevich Director of Numismatic Americana

Veteran Consultant to Take Full Time Role

Stack’s Bowers Galleries proudly announces the appointment of John Kraljevich to the newly created position of Director of Numismatic Americana. Kraljevich, proprietor of John Kraljevich Americana since 2007, has been recognized as one of the most influential figures in numismatics. Coin World magazine honored him in their inaugural list of “Most Influential People in Numismatics”, and he was distinguished as one of the “Top 14 Numismatists of the Century” by CoinAge. In his new role, Kraljevich will devote his talents to cataloging noteworthy consignments across a wide range of specialties for Stack’s Bowers Galleries auctions. In addition, he will maintain an inventory of historical American numismatic items for retail sale and work with the firm’s collector and dealer clients.

Kraljevich embarked on his full-time career in numismatics in 2000 as a cataloger and professional numismatist at Bowers and Merena Galleries of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. His tenure at Bowers and Merena, American Numismatic Rarities, and Stack’s (where he specialized in early American coins and numismatic Americana), laid the foundation for his illustrious career. Since establishing John Kraljevich Americana, he has continued to collaborate with Stack’s Bowers Galleries as a consultant, earning acclaim for his cataloging prowess and subject matter expertise.

Reflecting on his journey, Kraljevich remarked:

“Since the age of 22, the team at Stack’s Bowers Galleries has been like family to me. Dave Bowers and Larry Stack have been invaluable mentors over the decades. Though the company name has evolved, the professionals I have worked with day in and day out for years and the firm’s commitment to excellence have remained constant. I am eager to continue contributing to the rich tapestry of numismatic history on behalf of our esteemed clients.”

In addition to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ presentation of the D. Brent Pogue Collection, the most valuable coin collection ever sold, Kraljevich has cataloged many of the firm’s most legendary auction presentations, including the Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins; the Lucien LaRiviere Collection of Betts Medals; the El Dorado Collection of Colombian coins; the John W. Adams Collection of Comitia Americana Medals; the Cardinal Collection of Early Dollars; the John J. Ford, Jr. Collection of Canadian Colonial Tokens; the Norweb Collection of Washingtoniana; the Ted Craige and Archangel collections of colonial coins; and many more. Throughout his career, Kraljevich has authored more award-winning catalogs than any other writer in history.

Beyond cataloging, Kraljevich has contributed to the Guide Book of United States Coins (the Red Book) and dozens of numismatic reference books, including 100 Greatest American Medals and Tokens, and The Early Paper Money of America by Eric P. Newman, as well as other works by Q. David Bowers and others.

A well known numismatic personality, for over 30 years Kraljevich has delivered lectures at prestigious institutions such as the American Numismatic Society (ANS) and the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Summer Seminar as well as to non-numismatic organizations.

A fixture in both numismatic and mainstream media, Kraljevich has shared his insights through interviews with prominent outlets including the Washington Post, National Public Radio (NPR), and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Recognized for his contributions to the field, he has been honored with multiple awards from the ANA, including the Young Numismatist of the Year award (1993), the Heath Literary Award (2002), an Honorary Doctorate of Numismatics (2015), the Numismatist of the Year award (2016), and the Medal of Merit (2018). In 2022, Kraljevich received the Numismatic Literary Guild’s (NLG) Ribbit Award for “an individual who has achieved prominence in numismatics while maintaining approachability, a sense of humor and essential modesty.”

Kraljevich can be reached by email at [email protected].

* * *