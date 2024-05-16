Stack’s Bowers Realizes $22 Million+ in April 2024 Hong Kong Auction

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio continued their market-leading Hong Kong sales with another successful spring auction held in April 2024. The firm presented 9,558 lots of coins, medals, tokens, and currency, which realized a total of $22.96 million.

All prices include the buyer’s premium.

Rarities Night represented the majority of the superb prices, with a Mint State 1906 Gold K’uping Tael Pattern realizing $720,000, and the remarkable “mint sport” Silver Dollar featuring General Chang Tso-lin bringing $540,000. An elusive 1932 “Birds under Junk” Silver Dollar (or “Sun”) Pattern brought $528,000, an 1898 Kiangnan Dollar sold for $480,000, and a specimen 1911 Silver “Reversed Dragon” Dollar Pattern fetched $456,000.

Other strong realizations coming in the form of a Filipino 2 Reales (countermarked upon a Peruvian host) that realized $96,000, an 1864 Hong Kong Silver Dollar Pattern, a 2018 Great Britain Gold 1000 Pounds, and a 1953 People’s Bank of China 10 Yuan that each brought $78,000, and an early 20th-century Pei-Yang Tientsin Bank 1 Tael Front Color Trial Specimen that sold for $72,000.

Other World Coin Highlights:

Lot 40023: CHINA. Fengtien. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), CD (1903). Fengtien Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS MS-64. Sold for $264,000 .

CHINA. Fengtien. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), CD (1903). Fengtien Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS MS-64. Sold for . Lot 40024: CHINA. Fengtien. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), CD (1903). Fengtien Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS MS-64. Sold for $276,000 .

CHINA. Fengtien. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), CD (1903). Fengtien Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS MS-64. Sold for . Lot 40050: CHINA. Kiangnan. Copper 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar) Pattern, ND (1897). Birmingham (Heaton) Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS SPECIMEN-63 Brown. Sold for $312,000 .

CHINA. Kiangnan. Copper 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar) Pattern, ND (1897). Birmingham (Heaton) Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS SPECIMEN-63 Brown. Sold for . Lot 40087: CHINA. Kweichow. Auto Dollar (7 Mace 2 Candareens), Year 17 (1928). Uncertain Mint, likely Chengdu. PCGS MS-61. Sold for $228,000 .

CHINA. Kweichow. Auto Dollar (7 Mace 2 Candareens), Year 17 (1928). Uncertain Mint, likely Chengdu. PCGS MS-61. Sold for . Lot 40089: CHINA. Kweichow. Auto Dollar (7 Mace 2 Candareens), Year 17 (1928). Uncertain Mint, likely Chengdu. PCGS AU-58. Sold for $252,000 .

CHINA. Kweichow. Auto Dollar (7 Mace 2 Candareens), Year 17 (1928). Uncertain Mint, likely Chengdu. PCGS AU-58. Sold for . Lot 40120: CHINA. Silver Tael Pattern Restrike, CD (1906). Tientsin Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). NGC MS-65. Sold for $312,000 .

CHINA. Silver Tael Pattern Restrike, CD (1906). Tientsin Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). NGC MS-65. Sold for . Lot 40123: CHINA. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1908). Tientsin Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS SPECIMEN-64. Sold for $372,000 .

CHINA. 7 Mace 2 Candareens (Dollar), ND (1908). Tientsin Mint. Kuang-hsu (Guangxu). PCGS SPECIMEN-64. Sold for . Lot 40170: CHINA. Gold Dollar Pattern, ND (1916). Tientsin Mint. Hung-hsien (Hongxian [Yuan Shih-kai]). PCGS SPECIMEN-64+. Sold for $396,000 .

CHINA. Gold Dollar Pattern, ND (1916). Tientsin Mint. Hung-hsien (Hongxian [Yuan Shih-kai]). PCGS SPECIMEN-64+. Sold for . Lot 40171: CHINA. Dollar, ND (1916). Tientsin Mint. Hung-hsien (Hongxian [Yuan Shih-kai]). PCGS MS-66. Sold for $264,000.

Complete prices realized for the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio April 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Auction can be found at StacksBowers.com. For questions regarding this sale or to consign to the firm’s October 2024 Hong Kong Auction please call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

* * *