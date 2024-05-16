Biden Presidential Medal Designs to Be Discussed by CCAC

By CoinWeek ….



The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), a government body that advises the Secretary of the Treasury concerning the design of United States coins and medals, will be holding a public meeting on Monday, May 20, 2024 to review and discuss candidate designs for the Joseph R. Biden Presidential Medal. The meeting will take place remotely via videoconference from 2 pm to 3 pm Eastern. Members of the public who are interested in viewing the meeting may watch the live stream on the United States Mint’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/ user/ usmint. Click on the “May 20 meeting” icon under the Live Tab to watch the CCAC live stream regarding the Biden Presidential Medal.

For updates on meeting times and access, call the CCAC hotline at (202) 354-7502. For general information about the CCAC or news about recent meetings, visit the CCAC website at ccac.gov.

About the CCAC

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) is made up of 11 members, each with a different area of expertise and experience. Each committee member is appointed for a term of four years, and must be able to attend each CCAC meeting during that time. No government employee or officer may be appointed to the Committee while they are employed in such a facility. Each member be a citizen of the United States. CCAC members are categorized as Special Government Employees and are subject to conflict of interest laws and ethics regulations.

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

