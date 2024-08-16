PCGS Specials

HomeDealers and CompaniesStack’s Bowers Wins Six 2024 Numismatic Literary Guild Awards

Stack’s Bowers Wins Six 2024 Numismatic Literary Guild Awards

Stack's Bowers
By Stack's Bowers

Stack's Bowers Presents Loch Ness Collection of Scottish Coins in ANA World's Fair of Money Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries was honored with numerous 2024 Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) Awards for its contributions across various types of media. Presented August 7 at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, these add to the firm’s long list of awards for superb catalogs, best website, diverse media presentations, and other numismatic literary offerings.

Since the NLG’s establishment in 1968, Stack’s Bowers Galleries and its predecessor firms of Bowers and Merena, American Numismatic Rarities, and Stack’s have won more Auction Catalog of the Year awards than any other firm and dozens of Book of the Year honors across multiple categories, as well as a variety of website and media awards.

This recognition underscores the exceptional quality photography and videography, definitive numismatic research and artistic presentation found in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ auction catalogs, website, videos, social media, and books. These awards attest to the firm’s legacy of producing informative and enduring contributions to the literature, knowledge and culture of the hobby.

2024 NLG Awards won by Stack’s Bowers Galleries:

  • Best U.S. Coins Auction CatalogThe Sydney F. Martin Collection Part IV.
  • Best Exonumia/Americana or Numismatic Literature Auction CatalogThe Richard Margolis Collection Part I.
  • Best Paper Money (U.S. or World) Auction CatalogThe London Chelsea Collection of People’s Bank Banknotes 1948-1980.
  • Best Numismatic Social Media Account – Instagram.
  • The David Lisot Memorial Video AwardThe L. E. Bruun Collection: The Most Valuable Collection of World Coins to Ever Come to Market.
  • Best Book for U.S. Paper MoneyU.S. Treasury Notes 1812-1865: An Illustrated History, author Nicholas Bruyer, published by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

* * *

Stack's Bowers
Stack's Bowershttps://stacksbowers.com/
Stack's Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company's 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection. The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with galleries in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Vancouver.
Previous article
2024 American Women Quarters Ornaments on Sale August 22

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions