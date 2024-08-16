Stack’s Bowers Wins Six 2024 Numismatic Literary Guild Awards

Stack’s Bowers Galleries was honored with numerous 2024 Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) Awards for its contributions across various types of media. Presented August 7 at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, these add to the firm’s long list of awards for superb catalogs, best website, diverse media presentations, and other numismatic literary offerings.

Since the NLG’s establishment in 1968, Stack’s Bowers Galleries and its predecessor firms of Bowers and Merena, American Numismatic Rarities, and Stack’s have won more Auction Catalog of the Year awards than any other firm and dozens of Book of the Year honors across multiple categories, as well as a variety of website and media awards.

This recognition underscores the exceptional quality photography and videography, definitive numismatic research and artistic presentation found in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ auction catalogs, website, videos, social media, and books. These awards attest to the firm’s legacy of producing informative and enduring contributions to the literature, knowledge and culture of the hobby.

2024 NLG Awards won by Stack’s Bowers Galleries:

Best U.S. Coins Auction Catalog – The Sydney F. Martin Collection Part IV.

– The Sydney F. Martin Collection Part IV. Best Exonumia/Americana or Numismatic Literature Auction Catalog – The Richard Margolis Collection Part I.

– The Richard Margolis Collection Part I. Best Paper Money (U.S. or World) Auction Catalog – The London Chelsea Collection of People’s Bank Banknotes 1948-1980.

– The London Chelsea Collection of People’s Bank Banknotes 1948-1980. Best Numismatic Social Media Account – Instagram.

– Instagram. The David Lisot Memorial Video Award – The L. E. Bruun Collection: The Most Valuable Collection of World Coins to Ever Come to Market.

– The L. E. Bruun Collection: The Most Valuable Collection of World Coins to Ever Come to Market. Best Book for U.S. Paper Money – U.S. Treasury Notes 1812-1865: An Illustrated History, author Nicholas Bruyer, published by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

