2024 American Women Quarters Ornaments on Sale August 22

The United States Mint 2024 American Women Quarters Ornaments will be available for purchase on August 22 at noon ET. Each ornament includes a 2024 American Women Quarter with an uncirculated finish. Production is limited to 2,000 units per design. There are no household order limits.

The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year initiative that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and paved the way for the generations who followed. The 2024 ornaments feature quarters honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray—poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a champion of many causes, including Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War-era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate; Celia Cruz —Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century.

Produced at the Mint’s Philadelphia facility, each exquisitely designed ornament is hand-crafted in solid brass with a rhodium finish and includes intricate elements specific to each honoree. Attached atop the ornament is a matching ribbon for ease of display.

The American Women Quarters Ornaments are priced at $35 each and are sold individually. Sign up to receive REMIND ME alerts by visiting the official product listing page and selecting each ornament:

American Women Quarters Ornament – Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray (product code 24WO1)

American Women Quarters Ornament – Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink (product code 24WO2)

American Women Quarters Ornament – Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (product code 24WO3)

American Women Quarters Ornament – Celia Cruz minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WO4)

American Women Quarters Ornament – Zitkala-Ša minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WO5)

These one-of-a-kind ornaments are beautifully protected by matching packaging with the honoree’s name, the year, and the American Woman Quarters logo embossed on the top of the box. Included in the box is a certificate of authenticity signed by the Mint Director, along with an explanation of the ornament’s design elements and a brief biography of the honoree.

* * *