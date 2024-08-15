2010-S Lincoln Presidential Dollar Proof : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The 2010-S Abraham Lincoln Presidential Dollar Proof was struck at the San Francisco Mint and sold directly to collectors at a premium over its $1 face value. The corresponding circulating version was produced at the Philadelphia and Denver mints far over demand.

The Presidential Dollar Coin series, in its fourth year at the time the Lincoln Dollar was struck, was authorized by the Presidential Dollar Coin Act (Public Law 109-145), which was passed into law on December 22, 2005. The author of the law, Representative Mike Castle (R-DE), envisioned a series that would replicate the success of the 50 State Quarters Program and do for the small golden dollar what the Sacagawea Dollar did not: capture the public imagination and see the dollar coin circulate freely.

One problem with Castle’s thinking is that there is no preferred alternative to the quarter as there is with the dollar. Furthermore, while people may have a general interest in the different unique aspects of the 50 states, most Americans know little about most of the nation’s presidents, and some left legacies unworthy of 21st-century celebration. After an initial release of well-known presidents in 2007, a series of lesser-known figures followed. The 2010 crop focused on some of the least worthy presidents in American history, saved only by the inclusion of 16th President Abraham Lincoln.

Selecting the Design

The Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) were not aligned in their design recommendation for the Lincoln Presidential Dollar. The CCAC, in a split vote, selected a design based on a photograph taken by Alexander Gardner on February 5, 1865. Gardner captured Lincoln in five poses. This would be the president’s last formal portrait sitting; Lincoln was assassinated five weeks later.

CCAC Chairman Mitch Sanders was a strong supporter of the Gardner photograph, calling it “one of the great works of American art.” CCAC member Gary Marks, a sculptor, agreed, saying that the Gardner photograph showed “what the war did to him.” Members Donald Scarinci and Richard Meier preferred the head-on portrait that was favored by the CFA.

When selecting designs for United States coins, the ultimate decision maker is the Treasury Secretary. In recent decades, the Secretary often works with the CFA, the CCAC, and other stakeholders to arrive at the best possible design – but they are under no obligation to defer to the wishes of others. In the case of the 2010 Abraham Lincoln Presidential Dollar, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner agreed with the CFA and selected the head-on Lincoln portrait submitted by Mint Engraver Don Everhart.

How the 2010-S Lincoln Presidential Dollar Proof Was Sold

The United States Mint offered collectors the opportunity to purchase the 2010-S Lincoln Presidential Dollar Proof coin in three sets: the United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Proof Set; the 2010 United States Mint Clad Proof Set; and the 2010 United States Mint Silver Proof Set.

The Presidential $1 Coin Proof Set was the cheapest option and first to market. Released on February 11, the set contained the four Proof Presidential Dollar coins for 2010. The Clad Proof Set was released on July 22, and the Silver Proof Set on August 26.

How Much Is the 2010-S Lincoln Presidential Dollar Proof Worth?

Collectors have four choices when it comes to collecting the 2010-S Lincoln Presidential Dollar:

Collectors can purchase the coin individually. In this case, the dollar coin would have been removed from a Proof Set and placed in an individual holder. Recent sales of 2010-S Lincoln Presidential Dollar Proofs were priced between $5 and $8. Collectors can purchase the coin as part of one of the Mint’s 2010 Proof Set offerings, the cheapest one being the 2010 Presidential Dollar Proof Set, which contains an example of all four Presidential Dollars released in 2010 and retails for $10 ($2.50 per coin). Collectors can purchase a certified example graded Proof 69 by CAC, NGC, or PCGS. Proof 69s are easy to come by and cost between $10 and $15. Collectors can purchase a certified example graded Proof 70 by CAC, NGC, or PCGS. Recent sales data for these coins is enumerated in the section below.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS PR70DCAM (945, 8/2024), NGC PF70UCAM (2,784, 8/2024), and CAC N/A (0:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

PCGS PR70DCAM: eBay, August 13, 2024 – $65.59. Presidential Series novelty insert.

eBay, August 13, 2024 – $65.59. Presidential Series novelty insert. PCGS PR70DCAM: eBay, August 11, 2024 – $63. Presidential Series novelty insert.

eBay, August 11, 2024 – $63. Presidential Series novelty insert. NGC PF70UCAM #1216070-012: eBay, August 7, 2024 – $104.95. Lincoln novelty insert.

eBay, August 7, 2024 – $104.95. Lincoln novelty insert. PCGS PR70DCAM: eBay, August 7, 2024 – $50. Presidential Series novelty insert.

eBay, August 7, 2024 – $50. Presidential Series novelty insert. PCGS PR70DCAM: eBay, August 5, 2024 – $66.01. Presidential Series novelty insert.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

Head-on portrait of Abraham Lincoln. Don Everhart’s designer initials appear on Lincoln’s left lapel. ABRAHAM LINCOLN wraps around the inside of the rim above. Wrapping around the inside of the rim below, in smaller text, is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST and the inscription 16th PRESIDENT, 1861-1865.

Reverse:

Don Everhart’s reverse design features an ant’s-eye view of the Statue of Liberty offset to the left. On the coin, Liberty occupies the bottom right quadrant of the coin, her extended elbow being the coin’s center point. The design is framed by a thin inner circle, which separates the graphic design from the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Beneath Liberty’s extended torch-bearing arm is the denomination $1. This is the common reverse design for all Presidential Dollar coins.

Edge:

The date and mintmark, as well as the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM, are incused on the edge of the Lincoln Presidential Dollar.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 2010 Denomination: One Dollar (USD) Mintmark: S (San Francisco) Mintage: 2,224,613 Alloy: .770 Copper, .120 Zinc, 0.070 Manganese, 0.040 Nickel Weight: 8.10 g Diameter: 26.55 mm Edge: Lettered OBV Designer: Don Everhart REV Designer: Don Everhart Quality: Proof

* * *