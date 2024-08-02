United States Mint Ships Celia Cruz 2024 American Women Quarter August 5

Stacks Bowers WFOM Auction

2024 Celia Cruz Quarter Bags and Rolls. Image: United States Mint.
The United States Mint will begin shipping the fourth coin honoring Celia Cruz in the 2024 American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program on August 5. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver manufacture these circulating quarters.

Celia Cruz was a Cuban-American singer and cultural icon. Known as “The Queen of Salsa,” she became one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. She brought a vivacity to her stage performances that filled her music as well as the stage. Cruz’s numerous honors and awards include four Latin Grammy awards, the National Medal of Arts, and a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

“The fourth coin of the 2024 American Women Quarters Program celebrates the life and legacy of Celia Cruz,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “Celia Cruz’s influence reached well beyond her music. She was proud of and celebrated her Cuban culture, which empowered Afro-Latino Americans in embracing their heritage, making her an important and enduring cultural icon.”

United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the portrait of Celia Cruz on the quarter.

“I knew I had to make the design for superstar Celia Cruz as dynamic as she was,” said Hemphill. “I watched her perform in her famous rumba dress and tried to create a design that truly reflected her greatness and vitality.”

The quarter’s reverse features a dynamic depiction of Celia Cruz flashing her dazzling smile while performing in a rumba style dress. Her signature catchphrase “¡AZÚCAR!” is inscribed on the right.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

Each 2024 AWQ honoree is a powerful, inspiring example of the breadth, depth, and range of accomplishments, and the experiences demonstrated by these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country. Coins featuring additional honorees will continue to ship through 2025.

Authorized by Public Law 116-330 (PDF link), the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

Since Congress created the United States Mint on April 2, 1792, the primary mission of the Mint is to produce an adequate volume of circulating coinage for the nation. As a self-funded agency, the United States Mint turns revenues beyond its operating expenses over to the General Fund of the Treasury. Other responsibilities include: Maintaining physical custody and protection of the Nation's $100 billion of U.S. gold and silver assets; Manufacturing and selling platinum, gold, and silver bullion coins; and Overseeing production facilities in Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and West Point, as well as the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
