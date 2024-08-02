Gem CACG and PCGS Three-Cent Silvers in DLRC Red Carpet Rarities Auction

Besides the Gem CACG and PCGS Three-Cent Silvers in next week’s Red Carpet Auction, the Sunday, August 11 Auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is now live and features over 525 lots – including more than 250 No Reserve and 25 Recently Reduced.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in the sale is a Gem 1897 Indian Head Cent PCGS MS66+RD; a first-year 1913 Buffalo Nickel PCGS PR67 (Type 2) ex: D.L. Hansen; a rare variety 1935 Buffalo Nickel PCGS/CAC MS62 (DDR); a high-end 1887 Morgan Dollar NGC/CAC MS67+; a key date 1889-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS MS62PL; and a better date 1905-S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 gold coin PCGS MS64+.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, August 11.

Gem Three-Cent Silvers in Red Carpet Rarities Auction 25

DLRC’s Red Carpet Rarities Auction #25 is live online until Thursday, August 8. This auction boasts 63 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection like a famous key date 1856 Flying Eagle Cent CACG PR62; a first-year Proof 1859 Indian Head Cent PCGS PR66; an original Gem 1857 Three-Cent Silver CACG PR66; a scarce Civil War-era 1864 Three-Cent Silver CACG PR67+; a high-end Proof-only 1877 Three-Cent Silver PCGS PR67+CAM; and a low-mintage 1885 Three-Cent Nickel CACG MS66.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Thursday, August 8.

Ready to Sell Your Coins? Let DLRC Help

Like the Gem Hansen Collection Three-Cent Silvers offered above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *