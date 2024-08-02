Affordable Medal With Popular Decadrachhm Motif Among New Items at Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics presents the following coins and medals for your consideration in July–including a French example with a wonderful decadrachm motif. We hope you find something interesting for your collection and we look forward to hearing from you. Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries at [email protected].

1079089 | ROMAN IMPERATORIAL. Q. Servilius Caepio. Struck circa 54 BC. Marcus Junius Brutus (Issue a Moneyer) AR Denarius. NGC AU✭ (About Uncirculated ✭) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5. Rome. 19mm. 3.80gm. BRVTVS. Bare head of L. Junius Brutus, right / AHALA. Bare head of C. Servilius Ahala, right. Crawford 433/2; Sydenham 907.

Superb strike and portraits, lovely cabinet patina. Given the star designation for exceptional eye-appeal by NGC.

Ex Roma Numismatics, Auction XXV (22 September 2022), lot 761; Ex Glendining & Co. Ltd. (with Spink & Son Ltd.), Auction 23, 11 December 1975, lot 166. Includes NGC Photo Cert and a copy of the December 1975 Glendining & Co. catalog featuring this coin.

1078988 | AUSTRIA. Vienna. (1843-56) AV Medallic 12 Ducats. NGC PR62 Cameo. By Konrad Lange. Vienna. Edge: (A) Hallmark. 42mm. 41.83gm. SALVATOR MVNDI. Nimbate half-length bust of Christ left / SVB VMBRA ALARVM TVARVM. City view of Vienna, small crowned double-headed eagle above, MVNVS REIPVBLICAE VIENNENSIS on cartouche below flanked by Arms. Unger 23.

This medal was awarded in 1862 to Adolf Ignatz Mautner Ritter von Markhof (12/26/1801-12/24/1889).

1078786 | FRANCE. 1834-Dated AR Medal. NGC MS64. By Alphée Dubois. Edge: ARGENT (cornucopia). 37mm. 28.38gm. Medal with the head of Syracusa by Euainetos after the classical decadrachm design / Inscription and branches; date below.

Award medal from the Society for the Humanities.

1079019 | GERMAN STATES. Esslingen. Martin Luther. (Theologian, 1483-1546). 1717 AV 5 Ducats, 1/2 Portugalöser. NGC MS63. By Chr. E. Müller (Augsburg). 33mm. 17.35gm. PAUL DE BURGERMEISTERO • LEREM • SPINDLERO • IEREM • GODELMANNO P • I • COSS :// MARTINVS LVTHERVS THEOLOGIÆ DOCT (date 1717 in chonogram). Facing portrait of Luther holding bible to right; initial “M” lower left of truncation / + MEMOR • IVBILÆI • II • CELEBRATI IN S • R • I • CIVITATE ESSLINGA • D • 31 • OCT • 1717// CONSERVET DOMINUS LUMEN IN URBE SUA. Halo of the Gospel above a city view depicted from the southwest with the Pliensau Bridge, Frauenkirche, Stadtkirche and Dominican Church, and castle in the background. KM 14; Fr.-934a (Struck with 1/2 Thaler dies, cf. KM 12).

200th Anniversary of the Reformation. Only 3 pieces known

Ex UBS Auction 50, Basel (30 January 2001) Lot 9. Includes old auction ticket.

1078925 | GREAT BRITAIN. Anne. (Queen, 1702-1714). MDCCXIII (1713) AV Medal. NGC MS64. By John Croker. Edge: Plain. 35mm. 23.11gm. ANNA · D : G · MAG · BRI FR : ET · HIB : REG ·. Draped, laureate bust of Queen Anne facing left, name and titles around / COMPOSITIS · VENERANTVR · ARMIS ·// MDCCXIII. Britannia standing, holding olive branch, shield and spear; warships left, farming scene right, legend COMPOSITIS. VENERATVR. ARMIS. above, and Roman numeral date in exergue. Eimer 460; MI II, 400/257.

Struck to commemorate the Peace of Utrecht. Superb and exceptional; fully prooflike surfaces (not noted by NGC).

