The 2024 Madison County Coin Club Medal

The Madison County Coin Club of Huntsville, Alabama, has announced that Daniel Carr, designer of the 2001 New York and Rhode Island 50 State quarters and proprietor of the Moonlight Mint of Loveland, Colorado, has been selected to design and strike silver and copper medals for the club in 2024. The issue price will be $100 USD for the silver and $15 for the copper, with a limit of five silver medals per household. The final mintage of each medal will be determined by the number of pre-orders, along with a possible small additional quantity for sale. If you are interested in acquiring one or both of these medals, please send an email to [email protected].

The deadline for ordering is November 30, 2023. For more information about the Madison County Coin Club and this medal, visit the club’s website. You do not have to be a member of the club to purchase a medal.

