This Unique Eisenhower Dollar Was Found at a Department Store

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



The PCGS Price Guide valued this unique Eisenhower Dollar long ago at $850,000 USD. Today, Mike Byers estimates the value well into seven figures.

The 1976 Type 2 “No S” Silver Proof Eisenhower Dollar is one of America’s great mystery coins! It is a 1976 Proof Bicentennial dollar lacking the “S” mintmark for San Francisco, and was discovered at a Woodward & Lathrup department store in the Washington, D.C. area in 1977.

It is possible that this coin was struck as a presentation piece for a government or White House official in Washington and then entered circulation when it was accidentally spent.

Mitchell Spivack of Wondercoins is the owner of this unique Eisenhower Dollar and he exclusively commented on this coin for the readers of Mint Error News:

For the better part of around 10 years, PCGS has valued the Unique 1976 Type 2 “No S” Silver Proof Eisenhower Dollar at $850,000 in its Price Guide. This value was established well before I bought and then immediately resold one of the two known 1975 “No S” Dimes at public auction back in September 2019 for $516,000 (it had previously sold for around $350,000). Additionally, several other Eisenhower dollars have recently traded well into six figures at public auction. The Ike dollar series has really “taken off” and has come into its own!

Based upon the recent upward trajectory of the (current) mintage two 1975 “No S” Dimes, as well as many Eisenhower Dollars now being worth in excess of six figures, I currently believe that the 1976 Type 2 “No S” Silver Proof Eisenhower Dollar is a “strong seven figure” coin. I receive, on average, at least one random, unsolicited, communication a day from across the globe from non coin collectors who believe they have found another “holy grail” 1976 Type 2 “No S” Silver Proof Eisenhower Dollar. Of course, they have all found, to date, simply one of the millions and millions of business strike Type 2 Eisenhower Dollars produced in Philadelphia in 1976. But the word is spreading fast, especially via social media platforms such as YouTube, about the “holy grail” of Eisenhower Dollars – the Unique 1976 Type 2 “No S” Silver Proof Eisenhower Dollar! The 250th Anniversary of this great country is now less than three years away when this special coin will turn 50 years old!

1976 “No S” Bicentennial Proof Eisenhower Dollar – Provenance and Price History

The first sale was by Devonshire, raw, in 1982. It sold for $5,000. Martin Paul and Andy Lustig joint ventured it. It was subsequently sold to Alan Hager. Then it was certified PF65 by NGC. Martin Paul re-acquired it. It was in a Superior Auction, lot #1794, NGC PF65 in 1997.

At some point it upgraded to PCGS PR66. Then it was in a Bowers and Merena auction, lot #647, realizing $41,400 in 2002. Acquired by Mitchell Spivack. Re-designated CAMEO by PCGS.

* * *