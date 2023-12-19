1815 Quarter, 1927-S Double Eagle in $5.65 Million+ Heritage Sale

Among other U.S. coin highlights, Heritage Auctions sold the finest-certified 1815 B-1 quarter dollar (CACG MS67), ex Colonel E.H.R. Green, for $126,000 USD as part of its December 14-17 US Coins Signature Auction. The entire sale saw a final total result of $5,654,911.

The 1815 issue was the first quarter to feature engraver John Reich’s Capped Bust design. A second specimen of the B-1 graded NGC MS67 is generally considered to have less eye appeal than the quarter sold in last week’s auction.

An MS64 1927-S Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagle was another high-achieving coin from the sale. Even after the repatriation of double eagles from foreign banks in the latter half of the 20th century, the 1927-S remained one of the rarest issues of the Saint-Gaudens type. The example in Heritage’s December sale earned a hammer price of $108,000.

A tied-for-finest 1853-D Liberty Head half eagle (PCGS MS64+ CAC) from the Dahlonega Mint in Georgia achieved a record result of $90,000; the previous record for the date was $86,500.

A 1915-S Panama-Pacific Round Fifty Dollar (NGC MS63+) went for $78,000 after dozens of bids. Both the round and octagonal $50 gold commemoratives are extremely desirable entries in the classic U.S. commemorative coin series, and the round Pan-Pac $50 is in especially high demand from collectors.

Collectors also heavily pursued a 1864-S Liberty Head $10 gold eagle (NGC XF40) that eventually sold for $57,600. The Civil War-era 1864 is the rarest $10 from the San Francisco Mint and the second-rarest Liberty gold eagle overall. Only 2,500 pieces were struck, and after circulating out West, PCGS CoinFacts believes that only 22 to 26 survive in all grades today.

