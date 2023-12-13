United States 1965 Lincoln Cent

To collectors of U.S. coins, 1965 was an epoch in the history of the American monetary system. A coinage shortage and the rise of silver bullion prices begot a new clad composition for the dime and quarter, reduced the half dollar’s composition to silver billon, and doomed an effort to reintroduce the silver dollar.

But things were not quite so cut and dry as that and the United States Mint’s efforts to dissuade the American public from hoarding coins unfairly blamed collectors and tarnished the coin collecting hobby.

The Date Freeze

Under the direction of Mint Director Eva Adams, the U.S. mint continued to strike coins dated 1964 through 1966. This order…

Nickels, quarters, and half dollars dated 1964 were struck in large quantities in 1964 and 1965, and dimes were struck in large quantities in 1964, 1965, and 1966. In 1965, clad quarters and dimes entered production. Circulation quality 1965 silver-clad half dollars would not…

The Market for 1965 Cents

1965 cents continue to circulate, although typical pieces found in pocket change will by in conditions Very Fine and below. The occasional Extra Fine or About Uncirculated example will reveal itself, most likely after an old accumulation of cents is emptied from a large jar of coins and deposited at a bank or at a CoinStar machine.

In numismatic channels, it is not at all difficult to acquire an uncirculated 1965 cent as large numbers of coins were saved in rolls and bags over the years. Notionally, an uncirculated 1965 cent will cost about $1 to $1.50. Beware of Special Mint Set coins masquerading as business strikes. Professional dealers know the difference, but the person listing the coin online or selling at your local store may not have paid too close

Design

Obverse:

The obverse of the 1965 Lincoln cent was designed by Victor David Brenner and appears largely as it did when the type was first minted in 1909. The main difference between the 1965 obverse and the 1909 version is the location of Brenners’ initials, V.D.B., which were added under President Abraham Lincoln’s bust in 1918 after their removal from the reverse in late 1909. The date 1965 appears to the right of Lincoln (viewer’s right), and the motto IN GOD WE TRUST appears above the president. On the left of the central motif is the word LIBERTY.

Reverse:

Frank Gasparro designed the 1959 Lincoln Memorial reverse that replaced the original 1909 Brenner wheat stalk design (the Wheat Cent). Gasparro’s initials FG appear on the lower-right side of the Lincoln Memorial. Below the edifice and along the rim are the words ONE CENT, while the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA run along the top half of the reverse along the rim. Between the top of the Lincoln Memorial and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA inscription is the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM.

Edge:

The edge of the 1965 Lincoln Cent is smooth or plain and without reeding, as are all other Lincoln cents.

1965 Lincoln Cent Designer(s)

Lithuanian-born coin designer Victor David Brenner is best known for his iconic design for the Lincoln cent (1909-Present) ( View Designer’s Profile ). Frank Gasparro was an American medalist and coin designer ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications