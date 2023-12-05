US Currency Realizes Over $2.8 Million in Stack’s Bowers Auction

The Stack’s Bowers November 2023 US Currency Auction, the Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo in Baltimore, realized more than $2.8 million USD (all prices including buyer’s fee).

One highlight from the selection of rare Continental and Colonial issues was a rare CC-9 Continental $20 note graded PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58* EPQ printed on marbled paper supplied by Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, who also personally drew its motifs. This note realized $156,000.

A Fr. 2231-C. 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve Note graded Choice Extremely Fine 45 and pedigreed to poker player Johnny Chan realized $180,000. A Fr. 2221-G. 1934 $5000 Federal Reserve Note graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45 achieved the same result.

A PA-45. Pennsylvania. August 10, 1739 20 Shillings graded PMG VF-35 sold for $55,200 due to strong demand. One of only two uncirculated examples of the Fr. 1132-L. San Francisco 1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note, graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64, went for $150,000, and one of only 10 examples of the Fr. 1218f. 1882 $1000 Gold Certificate in private hands, graded PMG Very Fine 25, garnered $204,000.

An extremely rare piece of US currency, a 1902 $10 Red Seal National Bank Note from the First National Bank of Carmen with serial number 1, achieved $57,600 at the auction, and a rare Fr. 1186. 1906 $20 Gold Certificate graded PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ earned $31,200. An 1899 $5 “Chief” Fr. 281m Silver Certificate graded PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67, the finest certified at that service, went for $36,000.

A complete list of hammer prices from the November US Currency Auction is available at StacksBowers.com. Stack’s Bowers is now accepting consignments to their Official Auction of the Spring 2024 Whitman show, their summer Global Showcase Auction as an official Auctioneer Partner of the ANA World’s Fair of Money, and upcoming Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auctions. For more information or to consign your coins to a Stack’s Bowers sale, contact them at (800) 458-4646 or [email protected].

