By CoinWeek News Staff ….



On Tuesday, March 10, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) held a meeting to discuss and review candidate designs for both the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse gold coin and bronze medal. Both collectors coins were authorized by the President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act (Public Law 116-112), which was signed by President Donald J. Trump on January 27.

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30, 2018. The last coin issued under the original Presidential $1 coin series–honoring President Ronald W. Reagan–was issued on July 5, 2016. His wife of 73 years, First Lady Barbara Bush, died on April 17, 2018.

Above are the CCAC recommendations, released by Michael White of the Office of Corporate Communictions at the United States Mint, for the Barbara Bush First Spouse offerings.