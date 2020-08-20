The United States Mint will accept orders for the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin starting on August 20 at noon EDT. This product is one of several being offered to honor former President George H. W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush in accordance with Public Law 116-112 (Link to PDF).

Struck in one-half ounce of 24-karat gold, this exquisite coin will be available in Proof (product code 20PB) and Uncirculated (product code 20PC) finishes. The obverse depicts Mrs. Bush with the inscriptions “BARBARA BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “LIBERTY,” “2020,” “41st,” and “1989-1993.”

The coin’s reverse depicts a person reading a book with an open road before them symbolizing literacy, knowledge, and life’s journey. The sun represents the promise of a brighter future. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$10,” “1/2 OZ.,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a custom-designed, highly polished, dome-chested, lacquered hardwood presentation case. A special Certificate of Authenticity with historical information and images of First Spouse Barbara Bush is included.

The Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table located here.

The Mint is currently accepting orders at catalog.usmint.gov only. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html. To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

Mintage for the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coins is limited to 3,000 Proof coins and 2,000 Uncirculated coins. Orders for each coin will be limited to one per household for the first two hours of sales after which the limit will be lifted.

