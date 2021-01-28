Silver Medal Honoring President Martin Van Buren on Sale February 1

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the Martin Van Buren Presidential Silver Medal on February 1 at noon EST. The medal is priced at $65 USD. The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in .999 percent fine silver.

This medal features Van Buren’s portrait on its obverse with the inscriptions “MARTIN VAN BUREN,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “A.D.1837.” The medal’s reverse features the inscription “PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP,” symbolized by two hands clasped in a token of amity. On the cuff of the left wrist are three stripes and buttons, while the other wrist is bare. Above the hands, the pipe of peace and tomahawk are crossed over each other.

Moritz Fürst, an early 19th-century medallic artist, designed and sculpted the obverse. John Reich, United States Mint Assistant Engraver in the early 19th century, designed and sculpted the reverse.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments for details.

To view the Mint’s entire portfolio of Presidential Medals, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential.

