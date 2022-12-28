United States Mint Announces 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Designs

The United States Mint has officially announced the designs for the 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. This multi-year series that started in 2018 honors innovation and innovators by issuing $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor, or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that is significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the nation. Once the Secretary of the Treasury approves the design concepts, the designs are developed and reviewed. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

The 2023 designs honor innovations and/or innovators from Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi.

American Innovation – Ohio

Designer: Beth Zaiken , Artistic Infusion Program (AIP)

, Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Sculptor: Stephen Layne, Medallic Artist

The Ohio $1 Coin design depicts two strong hands grasped together, the upper arm pulling the lower arm upward, representing the support and strength required by both parties on the Underground Railroad. A chain fastened to a rustic shackle around the lower arm’s wrist snaps and fragments, alluding to the hope of freedom. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “UNDERGROUND RAILROAD,” and “OHIO.”

American Innovation – Louisiana

Designer: Dennis Friel , AIP

, AIP Sculptor: John P. McGraw, Medallic Artist

The Louisiana $1 Coin design depicts a Higgins Boat as it would have been deployed during World War II, with its innovative landing ramp open against a beach. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “THE HIGGINS BOAT,” and “LOUISIANA.”

American Innovation – Indiana

Designer: Ron Sanders , AIP

, AIP Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist

The Indiana $1 Coin design features a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today. From top to bottom, the design includes an early style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy-style race car. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “INDIANA.”

American Innovation – Mississippi

Designer: Katelyn Arquette , AIP

, AIP Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist

The Mississippi $1 Coin design features a pair of human lungs in the background, while a surgical assistant passes forceps to the surgeon during the first lung transplant surgery. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “FIRST HUMAN LUNG TRANSPLANT,” and “MISSISSIPPI.”

The obverse design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

The edge-incused inscriptions are “2023,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

