United States Mint Holiday Ornaments on Sale October 21

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2022 editions of the Mighty Minters™ Ornament and the United States Mint Holiday Ornament on October 21 at noon EDT. There are no household order limits for either ornament.

Crafted in solid brass and imitation rhodium, both ornaments feature an uncirculated 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin honoring innovations of Vermont, featuring an image of a young snowboarder in action, with inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “VERMONT.” The obverse of the coins are not visible. Additional details are below.

Mighty Minters Ornament

Now in its fourth year, the 2022 Mighty Minters ornament theme is “Sing Songs of Joy” and highlights Mighty Minters Layla, a peahen, and Lina and Kendra, the Mint’s coin-collecting ambassadors, who are out spreading holiday joy. The coin is in the center of Layla, Lina, and Kendra, and lit by a neighborhood streetlight with new-fallen snow.

Priced at $27.95 USD, this delightful ornament is perfect for gift-giving and will appeal to children and adults alike. The United States Mint Seal is engraved on the back of the ornament, along with “Made in the U.S.A.” and “©2022 U.S. Mint.” A silver-colored cord is attached.

The Mighty Minters Ornament has festive red packaging that replicates the ornament design on the front. The back of the packaging lists descriptive information about the coin and the Mighty Minters featured on the ornament, along with the signature of Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.

2022 United States Mint Ornament

The 2022 United States Mint Holiday Ornament, the fourth of this series, is shaped like a snowflake, with flakes of white blue and purple, resembling the colors reflecting off icy crystals caught by sunlight. A light blue ring of smaller flakes encircles the coin, with “UNITED STATES MINT” and “2022” along the border.

An engraved version of the United States Mint Seal is on the back of the ornament, along with “MADE IN THE U.S.A.” and “©2022 U.S. Mint.” This one-of-a-kind ornament is suspended from a purple ribbon and is priced at $29.95.

The 2022 United States Mint Ornament is housed in a beautiful purple box with a white platform. The United States Mint Seal and the words “2022 United States Mint Ornament” are hot stamped in silver foil on the top of the lid. A separate certificate of authenticity is included, providing information about the coin and ornament.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

