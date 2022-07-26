United States Mint Public Tours and Gifts Shops in Denver and Philadelphia Have Reopened

Public tours of the United States Mint facilities in Denver and Philadelphia have reopened. The gift shops at both of these locations have also reopened. Please note that during High COVID-19 community levels, tours of the Mint facilities in Denver and Philadelphia will be suspended, and gift shops will be closed.

Tour participants must comply with all COVID-19 safety requirements (including but not limited to mask-wearing) in effect at the Mint at the time of the tour.

Tours are subject to cancellation, possibly with little or no notice, when circumstances warrant building closure or other cancellation at the Mint’s sole discretion.

In Philadelphia, tours are self-guided and will be open during the summer (now until Labor Day) Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, with the last entrance at 4:15 pm. The Philadelphia tour will be open on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of the Labor Day weekend. The tour will be open Monday through Friday from Labor Day until Memorial Day. All tours of the site are free of charge with no reservation required. Visitors must adhere to the latest state and local guidelines about the COVID-19 pandemic while on site. Please be aware that at times there is a line to enter the building.

For more information on Philadelphia Mint tours, click here.

In Denver, the tours are guided, and availability is limited. For more information on Denver Mint tours, click here.

If you are unable to visit in person, please download the U.S. Mint Virtual Tours mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. With this app, numismatists of all ages can go behind the scenes at the Philadelphia Mint to see how coins are made. Explore the production floors and follow the steps of circulating coin creation through videos, images, and 3-D models. Along the way, collect hidden coins.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

