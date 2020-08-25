US Mint Opens Sales of Colorized Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins Aug. 28

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for colorized Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins on August 28 at noon EDT. The colorization will be featured on the reverses of the Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Dollar and the Basketball Hall of Fame Clad Half Dollar. Mintage is set at 75,000 coins for each denomination.

These historic coins are the first in the Mint’s history to have color applied to their design elements. The reverse design of the colorized silver dollar depicts a basketball with black seams about to pass through a white net, with its rim rendered in a familiar orange hue associated with the sport and the Hall of Fame. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The reverse design of the colorized half dollar depicts an orange basketball with black seams about to pass through a white net, with the basketball and net’s rim rendered in two distinct shades of the familiar orange hue associated with the sport and the Hall of Fame. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

The obverse design of all coins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program portrays the fast pace, intensity, and hands-on action of a basketball game–the constant, competitive struggle for possession of the ball and the skill required to clear the hoop. The design features three players reaching for the ball in unison, reflecting how the sport of basketball has brought together diverse people around the world through a simple, universal, and unifying athletic experience. Their arms are slightly elongated to emphasize the full exertion of physical and mental energy required to excel in this sport. The rim and net are subtle background design elements complementing the three players. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2020.”

A Certificate of Authenticity accompanies each coin. A limited quantity of Certificates of Authenticity for each of the Basketball Hall of Fame Colorized Coins will be hand-signed and numbered by the Mint Director David J. Ryder. The signed and numbered Certificates of Authenticity will be randomly included in shipments for these products from the United States Mint’s fulfillment center.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Colorized Silver Dollar (product code 20CN) is priced at $95.00 USD, and the Basketball Hall of Fame Colorized Clad Half Dollar (product code 20CP) is priced at $55.00. The Mint is currently accepting orders only at its online catalog at:

Orders will be limited to two colorized coins per household for each product option for the first 24 hours of sales, after which the limit will be removed. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

