Edward VIII Gold 5 Sovereign Realizes $2.45 Million - New Record for British Coin at Auction

An extremely rare Edward VIII Pattern Gold 5 Sovereign certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) has realized €2.11 million (about $2.45 million), again setting a record for any British coin sold at auction. It was the top lot in an impressive sale presented by MDC Monaco that saw 22 other NGC-certified numismatic rarities realize prices over $100,000.

The Great Britain 1937 Edward VIII Gold Pattern 5 Sovereign graded NGC PF 67 Ultra Cameo (lot 1050) was the top lot in the auction, held in Monaco on October 20-21, 2021. Just one of two examples known to be in private hands, it previously realized a record $2.28 million at a sale in the United States in March 2021.

Edward VIII began his reign in January 1936 upon the death of his father, but he gave up the throne before the end of the year in order to marry a divorced American. A few proposed designs for coins, which are called patterns, were struck during his short reign. Because the coinage showing Edward VIII was never issued, these patterns are highly prized by numismatists today.

“I am proud that once again, a coin certified by NGC has achieved a new world record,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Grading Finalizer of World Coins. “The confidence that bidders have in NGC’s trusted certification services helps coins at every level achieve their maximum potential.”

Underscoring the strength of NGC’s expertise in world coins, the top eight coins in the MDC Monaco sale were all NGC-certified. The second highest was a Great Britain 1820 Gold Pattern 5 Sovereign with a plain edge graded NGC PF 64 Ultra Cameo (lot 1033). It realized €750,000 (about $873,000).

Designed by the renowned Benedetto Pistrucci, the obverse shows King George III while the reverse shows Pistrucci’s beloved St. George and the Dragon design.

Realizing €600,000 (about $698,000) was another British gold coin, one issued during the reign of George II, the predecessor and grandfather of George III. The 1731 5 Guineas graded NGC PF 64+ Cameo (lot 1031) is the finest-graded example known of this rarity, which was issued early in the reign of King George II.

This coin, like the Edward VIII Pattern, is pedigreed to the Paramount Collection, an ambitious group of hundreds of the greatest rarities among world coins. They were sold at a Heritage Auctions sale in March 2021 and continue to make an impact in the world coin market. In fact, nine of the 23 NGC-certified rarities to realize prices over $100,000 in the MDC Monaco sale are pedigreed to the Paramount Collection.

“We are pleased that the numismatic community embraced the opportunity to acquire great rarities in this auction such as the Edward VIII Pattern,” said Nicolas Gimbert, MDC Monaco Numismatic Expert. “The record-breaking price is a testament to the importance of NGC certification.”

The latest sale of the Edward VIII Pattern marks the 13th time that an NGC-certified coin has realized a price over $1 million in 2021 alone. The sales have included a 1787 Brasher Doubloon that realized $9.36 million in January, which was a record at the time for any gold coin sold at auction.

More Six-Figure Results

Other NGC-certified highlights in the MDC Monaco sale included:

A Great Britain 1831 Gold Crown graded NGC Proof Details (lot 1041) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection that realized €324,000 (about $377,000)

A Roman Empire, Magnentius (AD 350-353) Gold Medallion graded NGC Ancients MS★, 5/5 Strike, 3/5 Surface, with Fine Style and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection (lot 140) that realized €300,000 (about $349,000)

An England 1699 Elephant and Castle 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 64 (lot 1029) that realized €300,000 (about $349,000)

A Hungary 1713 Transylvania 10 Ducats graded NGC MS 61 (lot 1351) that realized €294,000 (about $342,000)

A France 1640A 8 Louis d’Or graded NGC MS 61 (lot 452) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection that realized €282,000 (about $328,000)

A France 1848A Gold Off-metal Strike 5 Francs graded NGC MS 62+ (lot 826) and pedigreed to the

Paramount Collection that realized €192,000 (about $223,000)

Paramount Collection that realized €192,000 (about $223,000) An Italy 1821 Eagle Sardinia 20 Lire graded NGC MS 63★ (lot 1141) that realized €180,000 (about $209,000)

A Russia 1894-dated Death of Alexander III Gold Medal graded NGC MS 62 (lot 1316) that realized €180,000 (about $209,000)

A France (1831) Essai Gold 100 Francs graded NGC PF 63 Cameo (lot 809) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection that realized €174,000 (about $202,000)

A Colombia 1755NR S 8 Escudos graded NGC XF 45 (lot 356) that realized €144,000 (about $168,000)

A Russia 1896 25 Roubles graded NGC MS 61 (lot 1317) that realized €144,000 (about $168,000)

A Great Britain 1826 5 Sovereign graded NGC PF 63 Ultra Cameo (lot 1038) that realized €138,000 (about $161,000)

An England 1679 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 61 (lot 1025) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection that realized €120,000 (about $140,000)

A China (1914) L. Giorgi Silver Dollar graded NGC UNC Details (lot 349) that realized €108,000 (about $126,000)

A China (1914) L. Giorgi Silver Dollar graded NGC UNC Details and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection (lot 347) that realized €102,000 (about $119,000)

A France 1786A Gold Essai Ecu graded NGC UNC Details (lot 538) that realized €102,000 (about $119,000)

A China (1914) L. Giorgi Silver Dollar graded NGC AU Details (lot 348) that realized €96,000 (about $112,000)

An Italy 1907 Gold Pattern Prova 50 Lire graded NGC PF 66 Ultra Cameo (lot 1194) that realized €96,000 (about $112,000)

An Italy 1901R 5 Lire graded NGC MS 64 PL (lot 1198) that realized €93,000 (about $108,000)

A Roman Empire, Constantine I AD 307-337 Gold Festaureus graded NGC Ancients MS★, 5/5 Strike and 5/5 Surface (lot 138) that realized €86,400 (about $101,000)

Prices realized include buyer’s premium. All dollar amounts are in US Dollars.

