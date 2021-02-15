By Atlas Numismatics ……



Dear Clients,

This month we have a very nice selection of coins (especially pattern coins) and medals ready for your consideration.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to info@atlasnumismatics.com.

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

The following select gold coins, pattern coins, and medals are just a sample of the 378 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the Ancient (2), World (304) and U.S. (72) categories.

1063053 | CAMBODIA. Norodom I. (King, 1860-1904). 1875 AR Pattern 5 Francs. PCGS SP63. By A. Brichaut (Direxit). Brussels. Edge: Plain. ESSAI DE LA PRESSE MONETAIRE DU ROI DU CAMBODGE • (date) •. Head of King Norodom I, left / MENNIG FRERES. MECANICIENS A BRUXELLES ✭. Archangel Michael slaying the dragon; WURDEN signed below. KM X T2; Gadoury 10; Lecompte 95.

Patter coin struck by the Mennig brothers as a sample of their minting press’s capabilities in an effort to sell minting equipment to Cambodia.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39853143

1062457 | FRANCE. Napoleon III. (Emperor, 1852-1870). 1852 AR & AE Two Piece Medal Set. PCGS SP65. By Caque. Edge: (Hand) ARGENT and (Hand) CUIVRE. 77mm. AR: 228gm., AE: 214gm. NAPOLEON III EMPEREUR. Bust, left; signed below trancation / Proclamation and date on five-lines within olive wreath; legend around and signed below. Divo 116.

Struck to commemorate the proclamation of the Empire at Paris city hall. Superb matched gem examples, very rare as such.

Includes original case.

Please use these links to verify the PCGS certification numbers: 41496291, 41496292.

On the morning of the 2nd of December, Prefect of the Seine Jean Jacques Berger proclaimed the Empire in the Paris municipal palace (Hotel de Ville). Napoleon III, returning on horseback from the castle of Saint Cloud, entered the Tuileries, looked out from the balcony and in front of 10,000 men crowded in the court, the general of Saint-Arnaud, minister of war, read the plebiscite that restored the Empire in France.

1063151 | GREAT BRITAIN. Anne. (Queen, 1702-1714). 1711 AV Two Guineas. PCGS MS63. ANNA DEI – GRATIA ·. Bust left / MAG – BRI · FR – ET · HIB – REG ·. English and Scottish shield halved. KM 531; SCBC-3569.

Fully prooflike and beautifully toned, superb and exceptional.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 34516208.

1063147 | GREAT BRITAIN. Winston Churchill. (Prime Minister, 1940-1955; Father of the House, 1959-1964). (1966) ND AR Memorial Medal. PCGS SP65. By Kovacs (Obv.); Low (Reverse design/illustration) and issued by Spink & Son. Edge: Plain with incuse stamp, SILVER. 57.5mm. 80.22gm. WINSTON CHURCHILL/ 1874-1965 (in exergue). Forward-facing portrait of Churchill / “VERY WELL ALONE” (in exergue). Triumphant soldier in ocean.

Struck to commemorate the life of Sir Winston Leonard Spencer-Churchill, British politician, army officer, and writer.

Includes original case.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 41059925.

1063596 | POLAND. 1934-(w) AR Pattern or Proba 10 Zlotych. PCGS SP64. Warsaw. Edge: Reeded. Rifle Corps symbol below eagle with wings open / Head of Jozef Pilsudski left. KM Pn349; Parch.-P159 Klippe.

Pattern coin housed in an oversized holder.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 40386554.

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional world, ancient or United States coins for sale; click here for more information.

