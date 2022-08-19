Italian Mint Issues Commemoratives Honoring Alberto Sordi, National Autodrome of Monza

By the Italian Mint ……



The Italian Mint has recently issued two commemorative coins celebrating two national excellences: the National Autodrome of Monza and the great comedic actor Alberto Sordi.

National Autodrome of Monza 5 Euro Silver Proof Coin

The first silver coin, with a face value of 5 euros, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Autodrome, one of the oldest racetracks still in use, known in the world as “The Temple of Speed ”.

The Proof coin is made by the artist-engraver Antonio Vecchio and has a maximum mintage of 8,000 pieces. The obverse depicts a work by the English designer Michael Turner, which reproduces a phase of the race of the Second Italian Grand Prix held on September 10, 1922, at the Monza National Autodrome. In the foreground, Pietro Bordino’s winning car–a Fiat 804–appears on the straight and Pierre de Vizcaya’s car–a Bugatti T29–appears behind his. On the right, you can see the stands for the public, while on the left you see the exit of the “Curva Sud” and the third car, the Diatto type 20S of Guido Meregalli. At top and at bottom , the words “REPUBBLICA” and “ITALIANA”.

In the center of the reverse is the official logo of the National Autodrome of Monza and the dates “1922 2022” – the year of the racetrack’s construction and the year of issue of the coin, respectively. To the right and left are the modern stands of the Autodrome. At the top, in the circle, is the inscription “100th ANNIVERSARIO AUTODROMO”; on the left, the name of the designer, A. VECCHIO; in the exergue, the “R” mint mark of the Mint of Rome and the value “5 EURO”.

Great Italian Artists: Alberto Sordi 5 Euro Silver Proof Coin

The second coin, also with a face value of 5 euros, is part of the “Great Italian Artists” Series and celebrates the exceptional film career of Alberto Sordi. Sordi was chosen by collectors through an online survey.

The coin, made by the artist-engraver Claudia Momoni, is in cupronickel bronzital and is struck in a Proof finish with a maximum mintage of 10,000 pieces. On the obverse, inside a cinematographic film, is portrait of the actor Alberto Sordi. In turn, the writing “REPUBBLICA” and “ITALIANA”.

On the reverse, a series of representative elements of the cinematographic world: a clapperboard, a movie camera, and film. Around the coin is the inscription “ALBERTO SORDI”. Above, inside the composition, is the date “2022”, the year of issue of the coin, and the value “5 EURO”. To the right, the “R” mint mark of the Mint of Rome. Below, the signature of the author “MOMONI”.

More information about these and other coins from the 2022 Numismatic Collection are available at the Italian Mint’s online store: www.shop.ipzs.it.

