By Atlas Numismatics ……

There are 134 new pieces at Atlas Numismatics for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are a sample of the 133 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (106), Ancient (10), and U.S. (17) categories.

1074231 | CELTIC. CELTS OF EASTERN EUROPE. Burgenland-Slovak Tribes. Circa 2nd century BC. AR Tetradrachm. NGC Ch. AU✭ (Choice About Uncirculated ✭) Strike 5/5 Surface 5/5 Fine Style. 22mm. 12.37gm. Beardless male head right, with “broken” nose and pronounced jaw line, wearing diadem composed of triple-beaded strand / Rider emerging from back of horse trotting left, hair bound with diadem and tied into a topknot with three trailing curls. Lanz 743-5; OTA 469; CCCBM I 152-4.

“Kroisbach-Reiterstumpf” type, imitating types of Philip II of Macedon. Superb eye appeal and cabinet patina.

Ex. Heritage Auctions, Auction 3049 Long Beach (8 September 2016), lot 30004.

1073720 | FRANCE. Louis XV. (King, 1715-1774). 1739 AR Jeton. PCGS MS62. Edge: Reeded. 31mm. 9.60gm. POVR LA COMP • D • MARCH • FREQ • LA • R • D • LOIRE// • LIGERIS • (date). Reclining river god; crossed anchors above; date in exergue / EX • LIBERTATE • COMERCII • UBERTAS •// • AVRELIA •. City view with boats in the foreground along the river Loire, Orléans. Feuardent 8177.

For the Orléanais merchants of the Loire, Paris.

1073813 | GERMAN STATES. Saxony-Albertine. Johann Georg I. 1629 HI AR 1/4 Thaler. PCGS MS65. Bust right with sword on shoulder / 3-fold arms, date at top. KM 407; Kohl 166.

Ex. Virgil Brand Collection, Part 5 (Leu Numismatik Auction 70, October 1997, Lot 7325).

1073494 | ITALIAN STATES. Genoa. Government of the Biennial Doges. (1528-1797). 1796 AV 96 Lire. NGC MS63. DUX · ET · GUB REIP · GENU ·. Crowned arms with supporters on mantle above lion head / ET · REGE · EOS ·. Madonna and child above value. KM 251; MIR 275/4 .

1074024 | NEW ZEALAND. George V. 1935 AR Six Piece Proof Set (Threepence – Crown). PCGS PR65. Crowned bust left / Crown above standing figures shaking hands (Crown); Crowned arms (Half Crown); Kiwi bird, left (Florin); Crouching Maori warrior, left (Shilling); Huia bird sitting on branch, right (Sixpence); Crossed patu (Threepence). KM-PS3 (KM 1 to KM 6).

Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. 364 Proofs were issued in sets, 104 were issued loose. Grades as follows: PCGS PR65 (Crown); PCGS PR66 Halfcrown); PCGS PR67 (Florin); PCGS PR66 (Shilling); PCGS PR65 (Sixpence); PCGS PR66 (Threepence).

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the pedigreed Akragas dilitron and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.