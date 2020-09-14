Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has certified over 200 outstanding English gold coins that are now being offered in the Stratos Sale of Spectacular English Gold Coins by Spink on September 15, 2020. The sale includes phenomenal selections from several superb collections and represents one of the most prestigious offerings of English gold coins in years.

The auction is led by a rare England 1705 Five Guineas graded NGC MS 62+ PL, which has an estimate of £100,000 to £120,000 (about $130,000 to $156,000 USD). The coin, among the most prized in English numismatics, dates from the 1702-1714 reign of Queen Anne, just before England’s union with Scotland that created the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, a Great Britain 1826 Five Pounds is graded NGC PF 61 and pedigreed to the Gemini Collection. It dates from around the halfway point of King George IV’s reign, which lasted from 1820 until his death at age 67 in 1830. No more than 150 of these were struck, and this example has an estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 (about $26,000 to $39,000 USD).

This coin is part of a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire a complete 11-coin 1826 Proof Set. Spink is offering the 1826 5 Pounds first as a standalone lot (#214), followed by individual lots of the 10 other coins that comprise the set. From the Farthing to the 5 Pounds, all 11 coins are graded by NGC and pedigreed to the Gemini Collection. Near the end of the Spink sale, the 11 coins will be offered as a combined lot (#279), with an opening bid set higher than the combined top bids of each of the 11 coins.

In a similar fashion, additional NGC-certified Proof sets will be offered, first as individual coins and then as a set.

They include:

“Spink takes great pride in bringing innovation, stability, and renewed interest to the market through this superb arrangement of English gold coins, Proofs, and patterns — in such a combination of rarities and key dates we believe has never before been assembled,” said Spink Senior Coin Specialist Greg Edmund. “NGC’s expertise in certifying rare British coins will help give bidders greater confidence in this sale.”

“We are honored that Spink selected NGC to certify more than 200 of England’s most historic coins,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “British rarities like these have seen particularly strong demand from collectors lately.”

The sale also includes these other NGC-certified highlights: