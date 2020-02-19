In traditional Chinese culture, the dragon is revered as a divine creature and potent symbol of power, strength, wealth and good fortune. The phoenix is regarded as an immortal bird whose rare appearance is believed to foreshadow harmony.

In feng shui, the dragon and the phoenix are considered perfect matches for one another. The phoenix is considered ‘yin’ while the dragon is ‘yang’ in the Chinese philosophical account of natural balance and interdependence.

The number eight is considered extremely lucky, as well.

When laid on its side, the figure 8 resembles the mathematical symbol for infinity, which is an important principle in feng shui. Used to create a mystic knot, the infinity shape denotes unending prosperity and abundance. Combined with other symbols the mystic knot ensures the energy they attract will be never-ending, evoking love, wealth, protection and happiness.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver. The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,888 of the Figure 8 Dragon and Phoenix 2020 2oz Silver Antiqued Coin.

Design

Shaped like a figure 8, the coin’s reverse features a dragon and phoenix surrounded by stylized clouds. The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark also appears in the design.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, the weight and fineness, and the 2020 year-date are shown on the coin’s obverse. A pattern of lines surrounds each circle in the figure 8 design.

Technical Notes

This coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

Each coin is presented in a clear acrylic case, allowing both sides of the coin to be displayed, and is packaged within an illustrated shipper. The coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: