Perth Mint - Year of the Tiger Quadrant 2022 1oz Silver Four-Coin Set

The Quadrant Tiger Set consists of four coins that each comprise one-quarter of a circle. When arranged together, the coins form a circle with a square in the center – reminiscent of some of the first currency of the Chinese Empire. These ‘ban liang’ coins were first cast during the Qin Dynasty around 200 BCE. The four contemporary releases portray a unified composition comprising four tigers by a waterfall with select colored elements.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver, each coin is issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,500 of the Year of the Tiger Quadrant 2022 1oz Silver Four-Coin Set.

Year of the Tiger Quadrant Design

The top coin’s reverse portrays a tiger balanced on the limb of a tree.

The right-sided coin’s reverse depicts a roaring tiger prowling on a riverbank. On the left-sided coin, the reverse design features a tiger with a waterfall in the background. The bottom coin’s reverse portrays a tiger lying majestically on rocks.

Each coin’s reverse includes The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of each coin bears the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, its weight and purity, the monetary denomination, and the 2022 year-date.

Presentation

The coin set is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was chosen to appear on the coinage of the United Kingdom in 1998. His design began to appear on collector coins that year and became widespread starting in 1999 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint designer Lucas Bowers is responible for the reverse design of each coin in the four-coin set.

Coin Specifications (per quadrant):