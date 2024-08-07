1885 Three-Cent Nickel : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



For the third year in a row, the Philadelphia Mint struck more Proof Three-Cent Nickels in 1885 than circulation strikes. After a million-coin mintage in 1881, new emissions of the outmoded oddball denomination were unnecessary. A paltry mintage of 1,000 circulation strike 1885 Three-Cent Nickels seems even smaller when you calculate its total face value of $30.

From this original number, Stack’s Bowers cataloguers doubt that even 350 of the date survive in all grades, with more than 50% in circulated condition. Checking this assertion against current population data, the leading grading services (CAC, NGC, and PCGS) report a total of 176 grading events with 80 of these in Mint State. Stacks’ Bowers’ estimate checks out.

While the Proof version is offered for sale with some frequency, the circulation strike requires more patience to acquire. Certification is essential as impaired Proofs may appear indistinguishable from business strikes to the untrained eye.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The NGC MS66 population has risen from two to six in the past year.

Top Population: PCGS MS67 (2, 8/2024), NGC MS66 (6, 8/2024), and CAC MS67 (1:1 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

Design

Obverse:

The obverse features a left-facing head of Liberty. Liberty wears a pointed diadem inscribed with the word LIBERTY. Surrounding the head is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The date appears at the bottom. The coin has a denticulated border and a raised rim.

Reverse:

A large Roman numeral III dominates the reverse of the design. A closed wreath surrounds this figure.

Edge:

The edge of the 1885 Three-Cent Nickel–like all Three-Cent Nickels–is plain or smooth, without reeding or lettering.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1885 Denomination: Three Cents (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 1,000 Alloy: .750 Copper, .250 Nickel Weight: 1.94 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: James Barton Longacre REV Designer: James Barton Longacre Quality: Business Strike

