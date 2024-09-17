1921 Alabama Centennial Half Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



In 1919, Alabama celebrated the centennial of its admission into the Union as the nation’s 22nd state. Two years later, the occasion was marked by a commemorative half dollar coin. Both the story of how the coin came to be and the rather unusual circumstances wherein a living person was featured on it make the Alabama Centennial Silver Half Dollar one of the great coins of the classic commemorative period.

The area of present-day Alabama was explored by Spain in 1540 and settled by France in 1702. The French claimed territorial control over large swaths of the North American interior, even though much of the frontier had not been settled by Europeans. In 1763, the French lost claim to the territory as a term of their treaty with the British that ended the Seven Years’ War.

The state’s boundaries were derived from a series of agreements between Native Americans, neighboring colonies, and the European colonial powers. When Spain finally ceded its claim to the region’s coastal territory in 1819, the conditions were right for Alabama statehood. Alabama was admitted to the Union on December 14 of that year. It entered into the Union as the last slave state before the Missouri Compromise.

Alabama owed much of its economic growth in the 19th century to slave labor. At the outset of the American Civil War, over 45% of the state’s population was enslaved (only Mississippi, Louisiana, and South Carolina enslaved more people per capita). The secession convention was held in Montgomery and the state voted to secede on January 11, 1861. The issue of slavery was top of mind for the Alabama delegation. The state’s political class feared giving rights to enslaved blacks and were willing to die defending the institution. Over 35,000 did, and more than 30,000 Alabamians returned home from the war maimed or otherwise seriously injured. When the Confederacy fell, Alabama was placed under federal military control. Its statehood was restored on July 13, 1868.

Reconstruction in Alabama had mixed results. Freed people enjoyed basic legal protections, but full equality remained out of reach. The Confederate faction reclaimed total control of the state government in 1874 when George S. Houston was elected governor. Houston never served the Confederate cause and actually opposed secession, but he and his political allies, the Bourbon Democrats, were deeply interested in maintaining the racial hierarchy. They codified segregationist policies starting in 1875 with an amendment to the state constitution that required black children to attend separate schools.

In 1919, Alabama was a vastly different place from when it was admitted. The state was undergoing a major infrastructure revolution. Hydroelectric energy came on board in 1914, sending electricity to Birmingham and beginning a two-decade push to deliver it to the entire state. Mechanization helped sustain the state’s agricultural sector, even as the boll weevil blight of 1915 dealt a major blow. Economic insecurity is partly the reason for an uptick in racial violence during the period.

A high-profile lynching of two black American servicemen scandalized Birmingham. It was part of a series of violent racial crimes that took place during the “Red Summer” of 1919.

It was in the light of this human and political drama that Alabama marked the centennial of its statehood. Parades and festivities were held, but it was not until the following year that the Alabama Centennial Commission promoted legislation that would authorize a commemorative quarter dollar. Amended in April to change the proposed quarter to a half dollar, the bill was passed on May 10, 1920. The mintage was limited to 100,000 coins.

The Alabama Commission, headed by Mrs. Marie Bankhead Owen, suggested several design motifs. Foremost among these was an obverse with a likeness of the State Capitol and a reverse with dual images of Presidents Monroe and Wilson, respectively the Chief Executives in 1819 and 1919. The Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) rejected Mrs. Owen’s ideas on the grounds that they were artistically inappropriate, pointing out that buildings seldom make good subjects for coinage. Almost a year passed before any more action was taken.

In June of 1921, Mrs. Owen submitted a new proposal: an obverse with the Alabama State Seal and a reverse with portraits of the governor at the time of statehood in 1819, William Bibb, and his counterpart in 1919, Thomas Kilby. Ultimately this design was adopted, but the Alabama Commission’s designated reverse became the official obverse of the issued coin. Thus, the Alabama half dollar became the first commemorative coin to depict a living individual. It would not be the last.

James Earle Fraser, the sculptor member of the CFA, selected his wife, Laura Gardin Fraser, also a renowned artist, to prepare models for the coin. James Fraser also suggested a “special mark” be placed on some of the coins. He knew of the success that the Missouri Centennial Committee had experienced with the addition of the “2*4” mark on 5,000 of its coins, and he suggested that the Alabama Commission might have similar luck were they to do the same. The commission readily agreed, spurning no opportunity to raise additional funds.

Mrs. Fraser placed overlapping profiles of the two governors on the coin’s obverse, flanked by 22 stars representing Alabama’s admission as the 22nd state. The legends UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and HALF DOLLAR encircle the periphery, with the motto IN GOD WE TRUST placed above the governors’ heads. Below the portraits appears the date 1921, flanked by the two governors’ names. On coins with the “special mark” suggested by Fraser, a “2X2” appears in the right obverse field. Over the years, collectors have mistakenly read this as “2 by 2” or “2 times 2”; in fact, the central character is not an X but instead represents the red, X-shaped cross of Saint Andrew, patron saint of Scotland, as seen on the Alabama state flag.

The reverse features a rendering of the eagle from the state seal, perched upon a horizontal shield, grasping arrows in its talons and a ribbon in its beak. The ribbon is inscribed with the state motto HERE WE REST. Above the eagle is the inscription STATE OF ALABAMA with the dual dates 1819 and 1919 flanking CENTENNIAL below. Laura Gardin Fraser’s initials LGF are in the right reverse field near the rim.

The coins were first distributed on the morning of October 26, 1921, as President Warren Harding passed through Birmingham to help dedicate the new Masonic temple. There is some dispute whether the “2X2” coins were the first struck, as eyewitnesses were not able to purchase any coins other than the “plain” pieces. There is also some disagreement about just how many pieces were struck, melted, and the net number distributed. Various reputable accountings place the number of “2X2” pieces minted at anywhere from 5,000 to 15,014 pieces, and they all make a reasonable case for their position. Currently accepted catalogs, however, maintain that 6,006 pieces of the “2X2” variety were struck with the six odd coins reserved for assay purposes. Of the “plain” halves, 64,038 were minted, with 38 assay pieces and 5,000 unsold examples melted, resulting in a net mintage of 59,000 coins.

The Alabama Centennial Half Dollar is a challenging coin to locate in problem-free condition, but every commemorative collector needs at least one example. As a general rule, type collectors include a “plain” Alabama in their set, while complete-set collectors are interested in both varieties. This is not hard and fast, however. Unlike the Grant issues, where there is a large difference in price between the “plain” and specially marked issues, there is little difference in actual rarity or price between the Alabama Half Dollar varieties (despite the mintages).

Alabama halves were sold by banks throughout the state, and most were purchased by the non-collecting public. As a result, most pieces survive in grades MS60 or lower. Unlike many other commemoratives that never entered circulation, Alabama halves saw widespread use during the Great Depression, and many were carried as pocket pieces. The typical coin encountered today is likely to grade XF or AU. Mint State pieces are quite scarce and high-grade (MS64 or better) examples are very elusive.

Much of this issue was weakly struck, and grading can be somewhat tricky. Luster ranges from a subdued satin finish to bright and frosted, while weak areas are often confused with wear. Uncirculated examples, however, still possess luster on the higher points of the design, namely on Kilby’s upper ear and on the eagle’s breast, leg, and talons. Wear first appears on Kilby’s forehead and cheek and on the eagle’s neck, wingtip, and the upper edge of its wing. Some specimens are known with die-clash marks in the obverse fields, especially behind Kilby’s head. Mint-caused, these do not detract from the coin’s value. There are unconfirmed rumors of a Matte Proof striking of the “2X2” variety, but no other specially struck coins are believed to exist.

Alabama halves were the first of the artificially created commemorative issues that were to reach full bloom in the mid-1930s. Proposed as an afterthought, and inspired primarily by the commercial success of other issues, the Alabama commemorative succeeds in one area where many other issues fail: design. This is undoubtedly due to the skill and artistry of Laura Gardin Fraser, who went on to create other commemorative coins, including the universally acclaimed Oregon Trail half dollar.

What Is the 1921 Alabama Centennial Half Dollar Worth?

NGC reports 2,089 grading events for the standard version and 1,793 of the “2×2” version. PCGS reports 2,695 grading events for the standard version and 2,461 of the “2×2” version. Assume that some percentage of these grading events reflect repeat submissions and crossover, especially for high-end coins that trade frequently at auction. Still, it is interesting to think that as many as 80% of the total number of “2×2” coins that have been distributed have been certified by the two major grading services and that only about 500 more have been certified from the much larger distribution of plain obverse coins.

The value differential between plain and the “2×2” certainly is not so great as to explain the discrepancy in submissions. It is possible, as David Hall suggests in the PCGS CoinFacts coin narrative, that both coins “appear to be of similar rarity.”

The majority of the issue would likely grade between MS65 and MS66 as distributed. The surviving population of gradable coins appears to settle a point down, with the majority of coins earning the MS64 grade. As a Gem-or-better coin, the Alabama Half Dollar is probably underrated. The coin is scarce in MS66 and seldom encountered in MS67. Recent sales show the coin bringing $350 in MS63, $600-$700 in MS65, and $10,000+ in MS67. The “2×2” typically brings about 20% more up to MS67, where the plain has historically been more valuable due to its condition rarity at that level.

Coins graded below MS65 should be avoided by the “investor collector” and even budget collectors would be advised to eschew impaired examples in the lower end of the Mint State spectrum. Choose MS63/MS64 coins for coin albums or budget-minded commemorative sets.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

1921 Alabama Centennial Half Dollar – Plain

Top Population: PCGS MS67+ (3, 9/2024), NGC MS67 (10, 9/2024), and CAC MS67 (3:0 stickered:graded, 9/2024).

NGC MS67 #3021183-007: “The Auriah Rayne Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 15, 2024, Lot 92115 – $7,500.

“The Auriah Rayne Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 15, 2024, Lot 92115 – $7,500. PCGS MS67 #81954287: Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2017, Lot 6111 – $15,275; Heritage Auctions, May 6, 2022, Lot 4497 – $14,400. Dark red and blue toning along the right and lower periphery.

Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2017, Lot 6111 – $15,275; Heritage Auctions, May 6, 2022, Lot 4497 – $14,400. Dark red and blue toning along the right and lower periphery. PCGS MS67 #39113799: Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2021, Lot 4283 – $11,400. Creamy surfaces accentuated by gold and crimson toning, predominately on the obverse and reverse left.

Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2021, Lot 4283 – $11,400. Creamy surfaces accentuated by gold and crimson toning, predominately on the obverse and reverse left. PCGS MS67 #16471346: Heritage Auctions, February 4, 2011, Lot 4059 – $37,375; Heritage Auctions, January 2015, Lot 4439; Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 5187 – $16,800; Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2019, Lot 6111 – $14,400; Heritage Auctions, October 15, 2020, Lot 3167 – $13,800. Pale rose toning. Dark blob to the left of U of UNITED. One of first five MS67s graded by PCGS.

Heritage Auctions, February 4, 2011, Lot 4059 – $37,375; Heritage Auctions, January 2015, Lot 4439; Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 5187 – $16,800; Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2019, Lot 6111 – $14,400; Heritage Auctions, October 15, 2020, Lot 3167 – $13,800. Pale rose toning. Dark blob to the left of U of UNITED. One of first five MS67s graded by PCGS. NGC MS67 #5744139-008: Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2020, Lot 3729 – $7,800.

Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2020, Lot 3729 – $7,800. NGC MS67 #4630492-001: Heritage Auctions, August 16, 2018, Lot 5350 – $7,800; Heritage Auctions, March 14, 2019, Lot 3423 – $7,200. Dark blue and red toning on the lower right periphery.

Heritage Auctions, August 16, 2018, Lot 5350 – $7,800; Heritage Auctions, March 14, 2019, Lot 3423 – $7,200. Dark blue and red toning on the lower right periphery. NGC MS67 #3813933-001: Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2015, Lot 4404 – $11,750. Dark rose and blue allover toning.

Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2015, Lot 4404 – $11,750. Dark rose and blue allover toning. NGC MS67 CAC #3061609-002: As NGC MS66 CAC #128784-014. Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2013, Lot 2859 – $15,275. As NGC MS67 CAC #3061609-002. Stack’s Bowers, August 14, 2013, Lot 4396 – $25,850. Upgraded by one point ; Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2015, Lot 4440 – $17,625; Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 4527 – $11,162.50. Allover iridescent toning in green, crimson, and violet.

As NGC MS66 CAC #128784-014. Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2013, Lot 2859 – $15,275. As NGC MS67 CAC #3061609-002. Stack’s Bowers, August 14, 2013, Lot 4396 – $25,850. ; Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2015, Lot 4440 – $17,625; Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 4527 – $11,162.50. Allover iridescent toning in green, crimson, and violet. NGC MS67 #1808888-001: “The Louis Bassano Collection of U.S. Commemoratives,” Heritage Auctions, July 31, 2009, Lot 1389 – $10,350; Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3655 – $8,970. Brilliant.

“The Louis Bassano Collection of U.S. Commemoratives,” Heritage Auctions, July 31, 2009, Lot 1389 – $10,350; Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3655 – $8,970. Brilliant. NGC MS67 #288313-002: “The Commodore Matthew C. Perry Collection,” Bowers and Merena, January 1995, Lot 1317 – $18,150; Superior, October 2000, Lot 661 – $12,650; “The St. Louis Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2003, Lot 9513 – $16,100. Dark toning.

1921 Alabama Centennial Half Dollar – 2×2

Top Population: PCGS MS67+ (2, 9/2024), NGC MS67+ (1, 9/2024), and CAC MS67 (4:0 stickered:graded, 9/2024).

NGC MS67 #5744135-006: Heritage Auctions, September 18, 2020, Lot 3832 – $6,612.

Heritage Auctions, September 18, 2020, Lot 3832 – $6,612. NGC MS67 #5744130-009: Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2020, Lot 3311 – $7,260.

Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2020, Lot 3311 – $7,260. PCGS MS67 CAC #37140330: As PCGS MS67 CAC #6577620. Heritage Auctions, July 2002, Lot 5042; Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 4402 – $11,456.25; Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 16109 – $12,925; “The Five Generations of Eby Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2019, Lot 6116 – $14,400. As PCGS MS67 CAC #37140330. Heritage Auctions, February 20, 2020, Lot 3435 – $9,600. Dark russet and gold toning throughout. Dark angular strak at Kilby’s lips.

Heritage Auctions, July 2002, Lot 5042; Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 4402 – $11,456.25; Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 16109 – $12,925; “The Five Generations of Eby Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2019, Lot 6116 – $14,400. As PCGS MS67 CAC #37140330. Heritage Auctions, February 20, 2020, Lot 3435 – $9,600. Dark russet and gold toning throughout. Dark angular strak at Kilby’s lips. PCGS MS67 #25367016: Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2019, Lot 3439 – $9,600.

Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2019, Lot 3439 – $9,600. PCGS MS67 CAC #4369310: Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2019, Lot 3943 – $16,800; Heritage Auctions, April 2019, Lot 3943; Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2023, Lot 3563 – $21,000. Old Green Holder. Rust colored toning along the periphery obverse and reverse. Rust toning spot on Kilby’s neck below ear.

Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2019, Lot 3943 – $16,800; Heritage Auctions, April 2019, Lot 3943; Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2023, Lot 3563 – $21,000. Old Green Holder. Rust colored toning along the periphery obverse and reverse. Rust toning spot on Kilby’s neck below ear. PCGS MS67 #36166617: Heritage Auctions, November 8, 2018, Lot 3316 – $9,120.

Heritage Auctions, November 8, 2018, Lot 3316 – $9,120. NGC MS67 #4627270-001: Heritage Auctions, June 14, 2018, Lot 4283 – $9,000.

Heritage Auctions, June 14, 2018, Lot 4283 – $9,000. NGC MS67 #3722147-002: Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 4528 – $11,750.

Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 4528 – $11,750. NGC MS67 CAC #3809034-003: “The Virginia Cabinet,” Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 5495 – $16,450. Pale ice blue and apricot toning.

“The Virginia Cabinet,” Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 5495 – $16,450. Pale ice blue and apricot toning. PCGS MS67 #25367016: Heritage Auctions, August 7, 2014, Lot 5772 – $15,275.

Heritage Auctions, August 7, 2014, Lot 5772 – $15,275. NGC MS67 #3309628-007: Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3656 – $11,615.

Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3656 – $11,615. PCGS MS67 #21627273: As PCGS MS67. “The Helen Cookson Collection of 1921 Coinage,” Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2001, Lot 9050 – $26,125. “The JFS Collection, the #1 All-Time PCGS Registry Set,” Heritage Auctions, August 18, 2004, Lot 4203 – $36,225. JFS Collection on insert. As PCGS MS67 #21765278. “The Bruce Scher Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 24, 2005, Lot 4141 – $25,300. Recertified. Bruce Scher on insert. “The Lous Bossano Collection of U.S. Commemoratives,” Heritage Auctions, July 31, 2009, Lot 1390 – $23,000. Apricot toning at top and bottom of the obverse.

As PCGS MS67. “The Helen Cookson Collection of 1921 Coinage,” Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2001, Lot 9050 – $26,125. “The JFS Collection, the #1 All-Time PCGS Registry Set,” Heritage Auctions, August 18, 2004, Lot 4203 – $36,225. JFS Collection on insert. As PCGS MS67 #21765278. “The Bruce Scher Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 24, 2005, Lot 4141 – $25,300. Recertified. Bruce Scher on insert. “The Lous Bossano Collection of U.S. Commemoratives,” Heritage Auctions, July 31, 2009, Lot 1390 – $23,000. Apricot toning at top and bottom of the obverse. NGC MS67 #596174-003: Heritage Auctions, December 14, 2005, Lot 2716 – $17,250.

Design

Obverse:

In center, the left-facing jugate busts of William Wyatt Bibb (the first governor of Alabama) and T.E. Kilby (the incumbent governor of Alabama at the time of the coin’s production). Below the bust truncation is the inscription BIBB 1921 KILBY. Two sets of stars bookend the portrait, configured at 12 stars (5, 4, 3) to the left and nine stars (4, 3, 3) to the right. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA wraps around the rim at the top with IN GOD WE TRUST wrapping around the top of Bibb and Kilby’s heads in smaller typeface. The denomination HALF DOLLAR wraps around the bottom of the rim. On 6,006 strikings of the coin, 2×2 is stamped in incuse typeface to the right of the portrait above the stars.

Reverse:

The reverse is dominated by a detailed rendering of a bald eagle, facing left that was adapted from the Alabama Seal. Fraser’s sculpt advances on the original design and is more detailed and dynamic. The eagle clasps in its beak a ribbon that reads HERE WE REST. Six stars from the federal shield are visible below the eagle’s tail feathers. The following inscriptions wrap around the rim: STATE OF ALABAMA (above) 1819 CENTENNIAL 1919 (below). Lauara Gardin Fraser’s initials LGF appears at the 3:30 position next to the rim.

Edge:

The edge of the 1921 Alabama Half Dollar is reeded.

Designer

Laura Gardin Fraser was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1889. After receiving an education at the Columbia University and later at the Art Students League of New York, where she studied under her future husband James Earle Fraser. Laura Gardin Fraser died in 1966. In 2022, the portrait of George Washington that she submitted for the Washington Quarter replaced John Flanagan’s long-running portrait (submitted in the same competition) for the duration of the American Women Quarters Program.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1921 Denomination: Half Dollar (50 Cents USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Distribution: 16,014 (Plain); 6,006 (with “2×2”) Alloy: .900 Silver, .100 copper Weight: 12.5 g Diameter: 30.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Laura Gardin Fraser REV Designer: Laura Gardin Fraser Quality: Uncirculated

* * *