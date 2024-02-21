DripShop Live

1934-D Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

1934-D Lincoln Cent graded PCGS MS67+RD. Image: Heritage Auctions (visit www.ha.com).
The 1934-D Lincoln cent is notorious for the prominence of coins struck with heavily worn dies. Error-and-variety enthusiasts can seek out at least five known repunched mint marks, four cud varieties (one obverse, one reverse, and two retained cuds on reverse), and one minor doubled die obverse, which is identifiable by its extra thick date.

Historical Pricing of the 1934-D Lincoln Cent

Dealer Richard M. Muniz offered uncirculated rolls for $249.50 USD in the January 1969 issue of Numismatic Scrapbook Magazine. Denver, Colorado-based dealer Dan Brown offered uncirculated rolls of the 1934-D Lincoln cent for $285 in the February 1974 issue of The Numismatist.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS-67+RD (2, 5/2023). NGC MS-67+RD (7, 5/2023). CAC MS-67RD (20:0 stickered:graded, 2/2024)

  • PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #45357190: GreatCollections, March 12, 2023, Lot 1070761 – View.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #43948599: GreatCollections, May 15, 2022, Lot 125375 – View.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD #37115957: GreatCollections, October 6, 2019, Lot 723458 – View; Heritage Auctions, June 18, 2021, Lot 3355 – $4,560.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD #37689566: Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3522 – $4,680; Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2020, Lot 3049 – $4,200; Heritage Auctions, January 21, 2021, Lot 3368 – $5,040. Splotchy mellowing on the obverse.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #08513548: Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2020, Lot 3233 – $4,920.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD #36114148: GreatCollections, November 4, 2018, Lot 621364 – View; Heritage Auctions, June 6, 2019, Lot 3032 – $7,200.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD #36200383: GreatCollections, October 14, 2018, Lot 618836 – View.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #35781942: GreatCollections, July 29, 2018, Lot 605599 – View.
  • PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #25331054: As PCGS MS-67RD CAC #21062434. Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2014, Lot 3552 – $5,581.25; As PCGS MS-67+RD CAC #25331054. Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2014, Lot 3143 – $11,162.50. Upgraded a half point. When sold, it was a top pop, pop one coin. Red is mellowing, light spot halfway between T and 4.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America
Year Of Issue: 1934
Denomination: One Cent (USD)
Mint Mark: D (Denver)
Mintage: 28,448,000
Alloy: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Weight: 3.11 g
Diameter: 19.00 mm
Edge Plain
OBV Designer Victor David Brenner
REV Designer Victor David Brenner
Quality: Business Strike

 

* * *

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
