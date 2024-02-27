1990-P Eisenhower Centennial Dollar Proof : A Collector’s Guide

The 1990 Eisenhower Centennial Dollar is the second United States coin struck to honor the 34th President of the United States, the first being the circulating Eisenhower dollar issued from 1971-1978.

The coin was authorized by Public Law 100-467 (Act of October 3, 1988), which authorized the striking of up to 4,000,000 silver dollars to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dwight D. Eisenhower. The large mintage was typical for the early period of U.S. modern commemorative coinage and the Act called for the use of silver from the United States Strategic Materials Stockpile. The issue did not sell out. Instead, a total of 34.6% of the authorized mintage was sold.

The 1990 Eisenhower Centennial Dollar was offered in two finishes (Proof and uncirculated) and at two price points. The 1990 Eisenhower Centennial Dollar Proof was the first silver dollar-sized coin issued bearing the “W” West Point mintmark.

The pre-sale price point was $23 ($41.85 Adjusted for Inflation) for the uncirculated version and $25 ($45.49) for the Proof. The regular price was $26 ($47.31) for the uncirculated version and $29 ($52.77) for the Proof. The uncirculated version was struck at West Point (Eisenhower graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1915), while the Proof version was struck at Philadelphia.

The Mint also offered the Proof version in its 1990 Prestige Proof Set. That set included the 1990 Eisenhower Proof coin plus one Proof example of each of that year’s “circulating coins”. The 1990 Prestige Proof Set was sold for $46 ($83.71). The coin was available for purchase from the mint through the end of 1990.

VIPs Present at the Coin’s Launch

The coin’s launch ceremony was held on January 16, 1990 at Eisenhower’s Gettysburg, Pennsylvania residence. At the event, Mint Director Donna Pope presented the coin to Treasurer Catalina Villalpando and Pennsylvania Congressman William F. Goodling (R-PA19). Goodling sponsored the coin in the House (H.R. 3654).

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS PR70DCAM (397, 2/2024). NGC PF70UC (352, 2/2024). CAC None Graded (0:0 stickered: graded, 2/2024)

In its Original Government Packaging or raw form, the 1990-P Eisenhower Centennial Dollar Proof sells for a few dollars over the coin’s silver value. In a survey of January 2024 eBay sales, we see prices range from $20 to $25 per coin. Collectors will pay a small premium for coins certified by one of the three major grading services. Proof-69 with Deep Cameo or Ultra Cameo is the common grade for the issue. The retail price for an example in this grade is about $35 to $40.

It is much less common to find examples graded Proof-70. The grading services have not graded most of the availability inventory, so collectors should be aware that the future 70 population will likely increase dramatically. That said, expect to pay $125 or more for a CAC, NGC, or PCGS 70 for this issue.

Some 1990-P Eisenhower dollars toned. The example illustrated in this article is owned by CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan and toned after years of storage in a Prestige Proof holder. This holder was not airtight and chemical seepage from the fabric case and other environmental factors toned the silver coin. Attractively toned coins may bring a premium, but be wary of coins that have been doctored by sellers.

Design

Obverse:

John Mercanti’s design features two overlapping portraits of Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mercanti calls the design his “Janus Portrait”, referring to the Ancient Greek god of beginnings and transitions. The Eisenhower portrait in the foreground is facing to the right and depicts Ike as President. The Eisenhower portrait in the background is facing to the left and shows him as a five-star general, a rank Eisenhower was elevated to on December 20, 1944, at the height of World War II. Wrapping around the rim at the top of the design is the inscription “EISENHOWER CENTENNIAL”. “LIBERTY” appears below the chin of the left-facing portrait. The Mintmark “P” or “W” appears below the E in LIBERTY. Below the chin of the right-facing portrait is the motto “IN GOD WE TRUST”. Wrapping around the rim at the bottom of the design is the dual-date “1890•1990”. John Mercanti’s stylized initials “JM” appear to the right of LIBERTY on Eisenhower’s bust truncation.

Reverse:

The Eisenhower home is depicted on the coin’s reverse. While Eisenhower resided in a number of places during his adult life, this residence is located at 250 Eisenhower Farm Drive in Gettysburg. The Eisenhower’s purchased the 180+ acre farm site in 1950. After suffering a heart attack in 1955, the president presided over the country from the residence until his recovery allowed him to return to Washington. Back to the coin’s design – in the center is the Eisenhower home. Trees and shrubs surround it. In the shrubbery, in front of the chimney is a bell. To the bottom left of the house is the inscription “EISENHOWER HOME”. The legend “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” wraps around the rim at the top of the design. The motto “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is located below the house, oriented to the center-right of EISENHOWER HOME. “ONE DOLLAR” wraps around the rim at the bottom of the design. Marcel Jovine’s initials “JOV” appear in the shrubbery on the far left. Chester Young Martin’s initials “CYM” appears in the shrubbery on the far right.

Designer(s): John Mercanti was named Chief Engraver of the United States Mint by Mint Director Edmund C. Moy on May 19, 2006. One of the most prolific coin designers in United States history, Mercanti is most known for his reverse design on the American Silver Eagle bullion coin. VIEW DESIGNER’S PROFILE . Marcel Jovine was a notable toy designer and coin designer. VIEW DESIGNER’S PROFILE .



Coin Specifications