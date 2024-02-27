2016-P Shawnee National Forest Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

Description:

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program debuted on the heels of the 50 State Quarters Program and its adjunct District of Columbia and Territories program.

Authorized by Public Law 110–456 (source: PDF), the America the Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008, called for the “issuance of redesigned quarters dollars emblematic of national parks or other national sites in each state, the District of Columbia, and each territory.

Similar to the issuance order of the 50 State Quarters Program, America the Beautiful National Parks quarters are issued one per state, based on the order in which the selected site was first established as a National Park.

The Shawnee National Forest Quarter, representing Illinois, is the first issue of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program for 2016 and the 31st issue in the entire series.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS68 (1, 2/2024). NGC MS69 (2, 2/2024). CAC None Graded (0:0 stickered: graded, 2/2024)

The United States Mint heavily promoted the release of each new quarter. In 2016, collectors had the opportunity to buy the 2016-P Shawnee National Park Quarter in the annual America the Beautiful Quarter set, as part of the 2016 United States Mint Annual Uncirculated Coin Set, and in bags and roll quantities. The Mint sold the quarter in these configurations at a premium over face value. In addition, the coins were distributed through normal banking channels and could have been acquired, with a little determination on the part of the collector at face value.

Nearly a decade into the coin’s release, collectors can easily find the Shawnee quarter in circulation. Examples that exhibit any degree of wear, damage, or noticeable scratches are worth only face value.

Uncirculated examples in raw form have sold recently on eBay for about $1.50 per coin—unopened bags for $30-$35.

A burst of submission activity typically follows the release of each new quarter design. The population data at NGC and PCGS show a few hundred coins at each service.

Both report a sizable population of coins at the MS-67 level, which informs us that Superb Gem quality coins are likely common. We estimate the value to be no more than $15. Both services report a few coins in higher grades. There is no current market data to establish a price. Be aware that additional submissions will follow any report of a record price being paid for a high-grade coin when an abundant supply of ungraded inventory exists.

Design

Obverse:

A modern reworking of John Flanagan’s Washington quarter design. Washington’s left-facing bust sits in the center of the coin. Flanagan’s initials “JF” is visible in the bust truncation. Wrapping around the top of the coin is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. To Washington’s left is the inscription LIBERTY. To his right, the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. The coin’s denomination wraps around the bottom of the coin, written as QUARTER DOLLAR.

Reverse:

The reverse, designed by Justin Kunz and engraved by Jim Licaretz, shows a rock formation known as Camel Rock, which is located in Shawnee National Forest’s Garden of the Gods. Park vegetation is in the foreground, and a red-tailed hawk flies above the whole scene.

Designer(s): American sculptor John Flanagan’s work in the medallic and metal arts ranks him as one of the best artists of his generation. For generations of coin collectors, he is best known for his Washington quarter design ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Besides working for the United States int, sculptor-engraver Jim Licaretz has produced designs for such companies as Mattel and the Franklin Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications: