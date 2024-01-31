2024 Native American Dollar Coin Rolls, Bags Now Available

By CoinWeek ….



Rolls and bags of the 2024 Native American dollar coin are now directly available from the United States Mint. All product options listed in the table below went on sale Thursday, January 29, 2024.

The United States Mint has released a new entry in the Native American golden dollar series every year since 2009. The obverse common to each entry, designed by the late Glenna Goodacre, features Sacagawea carrying her young son Jean-Baptiste on her back – much as it did on the Sacagawea dollar coin of 2000 through 2008. The legend LIBERTY arcs along the top of the coin, while the national motto IN GOD WE TRUST is located on the left side of the coin. U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed this year’s reverse, which features an eagle staff and a U.S. flag standing together to symbolize the centennial of the 1924 Indian Citizenship Act, which granted all American Indians United States citizenship. The denomination $1, plus the legends UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and INDIAN CITIZENSHIP ACT OF 1924 are also located on the reverse.

There is currently a household order limit of 10 per product option. All rolls and bags can be ordered on the Mint’s 2024 Native American dollar product page; simply select the products you are interested in from the dropdown menu that says “Select Product”.

Interested collectors can also sign up for the U.S. Mint’s annual subscription service for continuing series like the Native American dollar. To enroll for future entries in this series, visit the Native American $1 coin subscription page.

