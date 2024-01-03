250 Harriet Tubman 3-Coin Proof Sets to Include Hand-Signed COA

250 Harriet Tubman three-coin Proof sets will contain hand-signed Certificates of Authenticity (COA) by Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson, which will be randomly included in sets shipping on February 12

The set contains a $5 gold coin from West Point, a silver dollar from Philadelphia, and a half dollar from San Francisco

The program celebrates abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s bicentennial birth anniversary

Tubman is known for bringing people to freedom on the Underground Railroad and serving as a scout in the Civil War

Surcharges from coin sales will benefit the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and Harriet Tubman’s home

On January 3, 2024, the United States Mint announced that Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson had signed 250 Certificates of Authenticity (COA) for the Harriet Tubman 2024 Three-Coin Proof Set. The hand-signed COAs will be randomly inserted into unmarked sets. The sets go on sale at noon EST on January 4 but are scheduled to ship starting February 12.

Gibson signed the COAs on November 30, 2023, at the ceremonial first striking of the 2024 Harriet Tubman $5 Proof gold coins at the West Point Mint.

The Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program was created by Public Law 117-163 (PDF link) to honor the life and legacy of Tubman. The year 2022 marked the 200th anniversary of her birth, making it a significant milestone in recognizing her contributions to American history.

Harriet Tubman is most famous for her role as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Born into slavery in Maryland, she escaped to freedom in 1849 and dedicated her life to helping others do the same. Despite facing great danger and risking her own safety, Tubman made a total of 13 trips back to the South to lead enslaved individuals to freedom in the North.

Beyond her work on the Underground Railroad, Tubman also served as a Union Army scout and was a fierce abolitionist, suffragette, and humanitarian. She fought for women’s rights, educational opportunities for African Americans, and aid for the elderly and indigent.

Surcharges in the amount of $35 USD for each $5 gold coin sold, $10 for each silver dollar sold, and $5 for each half dollar sold–a total of $50 for each three-coin set purchased–are authorized to be paid to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., in Auburn, New York, to advance their missions.

