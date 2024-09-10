ANA Awards Numismatists for Hobby Contributions at 2024 World’s Fair of Money

During the August 2024 American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money near Chicago, members who have contributed to the hobby in profound ways were recognized. The Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture and the Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing were presented during the 133rd Anniversary Awards Banquet.

The 2023 ANA Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture

The ANA’s Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture is an annual honor given to an artist whose lifetime work in the field rises above all others. The 2023 recipient is Heidi Wastweet, a leading American medalist and sculptor who specializes in bas-relief, from cast and struck medals to public monuments. She was Chief Engraver for Sunshine Mint for 11 years and lead designer/sculptor for Global Mint for five years. In her work with a variety of private mints, Wastweet has produced over 1,000 coins, medals, and tokens. In 2001, she opened her own studio. Her work tends to be symbolic and often depicts the human figure in a contemporary and representational style. She has trained over a dozen artists to be medallic sculptors and conducts workshops. Wastweet served on the United States Mint’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) from 2010 to 2018 and currently is President of the American Medallic Sculpture Association (AMSA).

The Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing Award

The Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing honors outstanding researchers, authors, or journalists annually, recognizing their contributions to the field. Initially bestowed posthumously on its namesake in 1999, the award celebrates excellence and integrity in all forms of numismatic writing. Recipients are chosen through a collaborative process involving the ANA, the American Numismatic Society (ANS), and the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).

This year, Ute Wartenberg, Research Curator and President of the American Numismatic Society, received the honor.

Wartenberg’s distinguished career includes serving as executive director of the ANS (a role she will resume this month) and curating ancient Greek coins at the British Museum, and her expertise spans both academia and public service. As a Rhodes Scholar, her research focuses primarily on Greek numismatics, though she also delves into Greek literature, particularly Homer and Hellenistic poetry. Wartenberg is the author or editor of over 100 publications about archaic and classical Greek coinages, with a particular focus on hoards, as well as issues surrounding cultural property, collecting through the ages, and papyrology.

Wartenberg has curated exhibitions at prestigious institutions like the British Museum and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, covering a range of topics from ancient coinage to the modern battle against counterfeit money. She has received numerous accolades, including being named a Numismatic Ambassador, and she’s a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries. Wartenberg is also an adjunct member of the Department of Classics at Columbia University.

