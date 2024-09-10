Premium Hansen Collection Barber Half Dollars in Red Carpet Rarities Auction 31

Before we get to the Hansen Collection Barber Half Dollars in Red Carpet Rarities Auction #31, the Sunday, September 15 Auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is live and features over 700 lots – including more than 325 No Reserve and 50 Recently Reduced lots.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved highlights of this week’s sale is a rare Cameo 1937 Lincoln Cent PCGS/CAC PR66CAM; an elite Ultra Gem 1881-S Morgan Dollar PCGS MS68; a Choice gold rush issue 1849-O Gold Dollar PCGS/CAC MS64; a rare date Proof 1886 Three-Dollar Gold Piece PCGS/CAC PR63CAM; a near-finest 1902-S Liberty Head Double Eagle PCGS MS65; and a high-end 1926 Sesquicentennial Commemorative Half Dollar PCGS MS66.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, September 15.

Hansen Collection Barber Half Dollars

The 47 lots in DLRC’s Red Carpet Rarities Auction #31 close on Thursday, September 19. Among the Hansen Collection highlights are an 1898 Barber Half Dollar PCGS MS67; a rare Deep Cameo 1898 Barber Half CACG PR67DCAM; a near-finest 1900-O Barber Half Dollar CACG MS66; an exceptional 1903 Barber Half CACG PR67+CAM; a premium O-Mint rarity 1905-O 50C CACG MS67; and a tied-for-finest-known 1909-S Barber Half CACG MS67+.

Ready to Sell Your Coins? Let DLRC Help

Like the Choice and Gem Hansen Collection Barber Half Dollars and more offered above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *