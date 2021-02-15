In addition to performing well in public internet sales, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in a live auction in Dallas during the month of January. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1805 Quarter in AG-03

On January 3, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Almost Good-03 grade 1805 quarter for $312.12 USD. On December 8, 2020, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded AG-03 1805 quarter without a CAC sticker for $180.

2. 1831 Small Letters Quarter in AU-58

On January 3, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1831 ‘Small Letters’ quarter for $2,475. On August 7, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1831 ‘Small Letters’ quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,140, less than half as much.

3. 1918 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-66 FH

On January 10, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1918 quarter with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation for $6,669. On January 21, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-66FH 1918 quarter without a CAC sticker for $4,680.

4. 1883 Three Cent Nickel in MS-67

On January 21, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, certified MS-67 1883 Three Cent Nickel for $36,000. On September 18, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1883 Three Cent Nickel without a CAC sticker for $25,920.

5. 1913 Type Two Buffalo Nickel in PR-68

On January 21, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, certified Proof-68 1913 ‘Type Two’ Buffalo nickel for $31,200. On October 15, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-68 1913 ‘Type Two’ Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $13,800.

6. 1925-S Peace Dollar in MS-65

On January 21, in consecutive lots, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-65 1925-S Peace dollars. The 1925-S with a CAC sticker brought $37,200, while the 1925-S without a sticker realized $15,600

7. 1860-S Liberty Head $10 Gold Eagle in AU-55

On January 21, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-55 1860-S Liberty Head $10 gold coin for $25,200. On February 20, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1860-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $21,600. That 1860-S was from the famous Harvey Jacobson Collection. Nevertheless, the CAC-approved NGC-graded coin brought 16.67% more.

8. 1881-O Morgan Dollar in MS-66

On January 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1881-O Morgan silver dollar with a CAC sticker for $13,200. During 2020, four PCGS-graded MS-66 1881-O Morgans were auctioned–not one of which had a CAC sticker–by Stack’s Bowers for $4,560 on November 13, by Stack’s Bowers for $3,840 on August 7, by Legend Rare Coin Auctions for $4,582.50 on January 30, and another by Legend on January 30 for $4,817.50. The CAC-approved 1881-O thus realized a premium of more than 250% above the respective price realized of each of four non-CAC 1881-O Morgan dollars that received the same grade from the same grading service.

9. 1900-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On January 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1900-O Morgan silver dollar for $7,800. On October 25, 2020, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1900-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,750. On October 8, 2020, Legend auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1900-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,056.25.

10. 1872 One Dollar Gold Coin in MS-67

On January 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1872 One Dollar Gold piece for $16,200. On September 17, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67+ 1872 One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $12,000.

